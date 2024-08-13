27 examples of Gen Z workplace jargon to make your head spin

Generation Z employees are infiltrating the workplace -- and they're bringing their lingo with them.

Jargon -- whether it be single words or phrases -- is a way for each generation to distinguish itself from other generations. Sometimes, language can depend on the race, class or culture of a certain person or group. In a business setting, a generational gap can occur when older generations don't understand or share the same values as younger ones -- and vice versa.

Some of Gen Z is reaching the age where they are going into professional fields and getting their first office jobs -- the oldest of them reaching age 27 in 2024. Older generations -- baby boomers, Gen X and millennials -- may find themselves working close to or mentoring Gen Z employees. This guide can help other generations have a better understanding of what these words mean and how they are used.

Gen Z and jargon Gen Z workers are referred to as the digital natives of the world. They are skilled with technology and social media, and they have more of an online presence than other generations. With platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, new trends and slang words are always buzzing around. According to a 2024 survey by Preply, nearly 98% of Gen Z Americans use slang words compared to 81% of baby boomers. Additionally, 30% of Gen Zers said they used slang in almost every conversation, compared to 5% of baby boomers. Employees are likely to encounter at least one phrase or term commonly used by Gen Z that they may or not be familiar with.