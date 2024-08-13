27 examples of Gen Z workplace jargon to make your head spin

Getty Images
Generation Z employees are infiltrating the workplace -- and they're bringing their lingo with them.
Jargon -- whether it be single words or phrases -- is a way for each generation to distinguish itself from other generations. Sometimes, language can depend on the race, class or culture of a certain person or group. In a business setting, a generational gap can occur when older generations don't understand or share the same values as younger ones -- and vice versa.
Some of Gen Z is reaching the age where they are going into professional fields and getting their first office jobs -- the oldest of them reaching age 27 in 2024. Older generations -- baby boomers, Gen X and millennials -- may find themselves working close to or mentoring Gen Z employees. This guide can help other generations have a better understanding of what these words mean and how they are used.
Gen Z and jargon
Gen Z workers are referred to as the digital natives of the world. They are skilled with technology and social media, and they have more of an online presence than other generations. With platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, new trends and slang words are always buzzing around.
According to a 2024 survey by Preply, nearly 98% of Gen Z Americans use slang words compared to 81% of baby boomers. Additionally, 30% of Gen Zers said they used slang in almost every conversation, compared to 5% of baby boomers. Employees are likely to encounter at least one phrase or term commonly used by Gen Z that they may or not be familiar with.
Gen Z buzzwords and phrases
Here are 27 words and phrases that a Gen Z employee may say and what they mean:
- Amped. Describes someone who is eager and full of energy about an idea or event.
- Basic. Describes a person or thing that is ordinary and uninteresting.
- Bet. A term used to show agreement.
- Clapback. Describes a follow-up action or statement to someone who intended harm.
- Cringe. Something that is hard to watch, awkward or embarrassing.
- Delulu. A play on the word "delusional."
- Fire. Describes something that is amazing.
- FR. An abbreviation that means "for real."
- Girlboss. A woman who thrives and succeeds in her career, whether she owns her own business or works within an enterprise.
- Glow up. Describes a person that physically or mentally changed positively.
- GOAT. Stands for "greatest of all time." Used to describe a person that is the best at what they do.
- Hard launch. Refers to a big announcement through social or live media with the intention of promoting or spreading awareness to a brand or targeted audience.
- Ick. Refers to a behavior, action or event that made somebody lose interest.
- IFYKYK or IYKYK. Acronyms that stands for "if you know you know." Usually used in text or social media and refers to knowledge only an insider or certain group is aware of.
- L and W. Stands for "loss" and "win."
- Lit. Describes something that is exciting, intense and fun.
- No cap. Used at the beginning or end of a statement to show that what a person is saying is true.
- Period or periodt. Like at the end of a sentence, emphasizes a point or statement or ends a conversation.
- Poggers. Describes something that is both surprising and exciting. Popular in the younger gaming community.
- Rizz. Describes somebody's level of charisma.
- Sending me. Means something on social media or in person made someone laugh.
- Slaps. Describes something positive or good -- often food or music.
- Slay. Expresses happiness with a situation. Meant to compliment or acknowledge someone.
- Soft launch. Less direct than a hard launch, slowly hints at an idea to garner feedback and test the waters.
- Sus. A play on the word "suspicious."
- Understood the assignment. Describes someone who did exceptionally well in something or surpassed audience expectations.
- Vibing. Usually used by younger generations to describe a state of mind where they are having a good and peaceful time.
