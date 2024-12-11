10 brainrot marketing examples

Social media has given rise to brainrot, a term coined by Generation Z and Generation Alpha to describe content that captivates but is mindlessly entertaining.

The genre of digital media, particularly prevalent on platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, exemplifies the short-form, fast-paced content that resonates with younger generations.

Often repetitive or seemingly meaningless, brainrot content drives users to keep scrolling and watching. For Gen Z and Gen Alpha, digital culture isn't just a pastime; it's a primary mode of expression and connection. Meme culture coupled with a unique slang vocabulary has become central to how these generations interact and establish identity online. Terms such as "rizz" (charisma), "sigma" (a solitary, self-sufficient personality), and "skibidi" (either something good or bad, depending on context) have surfaced in these communities. These terms lack direct translations for the millennials and Generation X, reflecting a distinct divide in the language and humor of the digital-native generations.

Users recognize the addictive pull of brainrot content while acknowledging its often low-substance nature. This dynamic presents a unique challenge and opportunity for marketers seeking to engage younger audiences using humor and irony.

What is brainrot, and why is it so popular? The term brainrot originated as a playful critique within internet communities, describing content that commands attention but offers little intellectual or emotional depth while also implying that users might overconsume this content and be too deeply ingrained in the online culture. This term now defines a style of media that is humorous, highly specific and fast-paced -- a combination of traits suitable for platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. Many of the memes and trends considered brainrot are driven by their bizarre or random nature, captivating viewers with their unexpected twists and leaving an impression without requiring deep engagement. Part of brainrot's appeal is its alignment with the short attention spans encouraged by the swipe culture of social media. For example, the "Skibidi Toilet" meme -- originated from a YouTube series that featured an army of toilets with heads coming out of them -- fits into brainrot culture as it's easy to watch, instantly recognizable, and doesn't require extensive context. Expressions such as "bet" (showing agreement) and "cringe" (denoting awkward or embarrassing content) reflect a minimalist approach to communication. New slang terms are developing constantly. Brainrot is an important bonding mechanism within online communities for Gen Z and Gen Alpha to distinguish themselves with humor and shared cultural references. However, the short-lived nature of these trends and the rapid pace of content creation, raises concerns about mental well-being, as users might feel compelled to stay updated on every trend and video. This results in more time spent on these digital platforms consuming content that might be considered mindless.

10 brainrot marketing examples As brands seek to engage these younger audiences, brainrot marketing has emerged as a powerful approach -- using humor, memes and internet slang to connect with digital-native consumers. Here are ten examples of brands that use brainrot marketing to capture the attention of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. 1. Netflix' meme-driven campaigns Netflix has embraced brainrot in its social media strategy by promoting its shows and movies with meme-like content. By sharing clips and stills with humorous captions, Netflix taps into trending internet slang and brainrot humor, allowing viewers to associate their platform with the irreverence of meme culture. Campaigns for shows such as Stranger Things and Wednesday highlight this approach. 2. Duolingo's TikTok mascot Language-learning app Duolingo went viral by creating a TikTok presence for its mascot, Duo the owl, who humorously interacts with trending memes and slang. The mascot's chaotic antics, combined with brainrot-friendly humor, have earned Duolingo a dedicated Gen Z following. By turning its app into a meme-friendly brand, Duolingo demonstrates how companies can foster relatability through brainrot content. 3. Spotify Wrapped viral recap Spotify's yearly Wrapped recap has become an internet sensation, adopting brainrot characteristics through vibrant, fast-paced graphics paired with trending phrases. Spotify Wrapped provides users with a summary of their music listening habits, transformed into a colorful, meme-like presentation that users eagerly share online. The format captures the attention of Gen Z and Gen Alpha by engaging them with digestible, visual storytelling. 4. Wendy's Twitter roasts Wendy's has maintained a memorable online presence with their "roast" approach on X (formerly Twitter). The brand engages in quick-witted banter with users, incorporating Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang to add a playful tone. Wendy's participation in trends and internet humor demonstrates how brainrot marketing can be used on various platforms beyond TikTok. 5. LinkedIn's Pandas don't sell CRMs LinkedIn's "Dancing pandas don't sell CRMs, LinkedIn ads do" campaign humorously points out how gimmicky ads often distract from genuine solutions. Featuring dancing pandas attempting (and failing) to sell CRMs, the campaign highlights LinkedIn's tools as the smarter choice for B2B engagement. This on-the-nose, brainrot-friendly approach uses absurdity to underline the value of LinkedIn's CRM capabilities, poking fun at conventional marketing tactics. 6. Adobe's meme competition Adobe's campaign encouraged users to participate in a meme contest, challenging them to create humorous images using Adobe software. This brainrot-style initiative connected with younger users by tapping into their creativity and familiarity with memes, making Adobe relevant to a generation that values humor and relatability in their online interactions. 7. Fortnite's in-game collaborations Fortnite has repeatedly tapped into brainrot culture by incorporating viral internet trends and popular characters as in-game skins and emotes. From pop culture collaborations to dance moves inspired by internet trends, Fortnite's approach keeps its content fresh and engaging, aligning the game with the evolving interests of Gen Z and Gen Alpha gamers. 8. Slack's 'So Yeah, We Tried Slack…' campaign Slack used a brainrot-inspired approach in its "So Yeah, We Tried Slack…" campaign, which featured quirky and exaggerated testimonials from fictional companies describing how Slack transformed their chaotic workflows. The campaign humorously highlighted Slack's productivity tools, appealing to tech-savvy Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences who appreciate exaggerated workplace humor and relatable tech frustrations. 9. Microsoft Teams' 'virtual commute' feature launch Microsoft Teams introduced its "virtual commute" feature through a brainrot-inspired video series that poked fun at the mundane aspects of remote work. The exaggerated portrayals of people "commuting" from their beds to their desks and used surreal, meme-like humor to showcase how the feature could help employees transition between work and personal time -- a relatable pain point for remote workers. 10. Nike's high-energy video campaigns Nike's promotional strategy has embraced brainrot aesthetics with fast-paced, highly edited short clips. Campaigns featuring high-energy athletic footage cut with music and on-screen text, offering quick, engaging bursts of content that align with brainrot's emphasis on visual stimulation.