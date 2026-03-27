What to do when a PC can't run Windows 11 on Hyper-V

Hyper‑V can run Windows 11 reliably, but errors can occur when VMs don't meet modern security and resource requirements.

Hyper-V is Microsoft's native hypervisor, which is included in Windows Server, as well as the Pro, Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 10 and Windows 11. Hyper-V lets Windows administrators create and run VMs on a PC or server and isolate different OSes and workloads.

The platform is helpful for testing software and upgrades, running older apps or OSes, and creating isolated environments for software development or learning. IT can test Windows 11 patches and builds pre-rollout, build rapid deployment images, or run multiple Windows environments on a single server for lab or training setups.

However, when installing or running Windows 11 in Hyper-V, an error message can appear: "This PC can't run Windows 11." Users and IT should learn why this compatibility warning appears in Hyper‑V, how Windows 11 evaluates system readiness inside a VM and the configuration adjustments that reliably resolve the issue.

By understanding the relationship between Hyper‑V's virtual hardware model and Windows 11's requirements, administrators can create compliant VMs, streamline deployments and avoid unnecessary troubleshooting delays.

Windows 11 and Hyper-V requirements Before installing Hyper-V, IT must ensure the PC meets the following requirements: BIOS/UEFI-enabled hardware virtualization. This feature is called Intel VT‑x on Intel processors and AMD‑V on AMD processors.

Sufficient RAM and CPU power, as VMs run in addition to the main OS.

A Windows 11 ISO or a VHD file for installation.

If planning to run Windows 11 as a guest OS, Microsoft requires Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Secure Boot and certain CPU generations. Hyper-V provides virtual TPM (vTPM) and Secure Boot to meet these requirements. By default, Windows 11 enforces more stringent security standards than Windows 10. These requirements extend to VMs, too. Admins must configure VMs as Generation 2 with Secure Boot and a vTPM enabled. Otherwise, the installer blocks setup. To enable Hyper-V, use the Turn Windows features on or off Control Panel applet and check the Hyper-V options. Then, create a VM through the Hyper-V Manager or by using a PowerShell script. To enable Hyper-V, navigate to the Windows Features menu in the Control Panel and fill in the checkboxes for the Hyper-V features. After the installation, restart the computer to enable Hyper-V.

How to handle a Windows 11 error message in Hyper-V When installing or running Windows 11 in Hyper-V, users might see a "This PC can't run Windows 11" error message. This error occurs because the Windows 11 installer checks for strict hardware requirements, even inside a VM. The first possible cause is that vTPM is not enabled. To fix this issue, right-click the VM within Hyper-V Manager, then select Settings. Under Security, check the box for Enable Trusted Platform Module. This action adds a vTPM chip so the installer passes the requirement check. If the Enable Trusted Platform Module setting isn't available, the PC is likely running a Generation 1 VM. Create a Generation 2 VM, and the option will be available. Another possible cause is that the VM doesn't have enough virtual processors. At least two virtual CPU (vCPU) cores must be enabled in a VM for Windows 11 to work. To solve this issue, open the VM settings within Hyper-V, find the Number of virtual processors setting and set it to a minimum of two. Sometimes a host machine or VM setup can't meet all of Windows 11's official requirements. The problem could be that Secure Boot is not enabled. To solve this, open the VM settings in Hyper-V Manager and select Security. Then, turn on Enable Secure Boot. Choose Microsoft Windows from the template drop-down. The last possible cause is too little memory or storage. Fix this problem by assigning at least 4 GB of RAM to the VM. 8 GB is recommended. Use a 64 GB+ VHDX and a minimum of two virtual processors. Sometimes a host machine or VM setup can't meet all of Windows 11's official requirements. In these cases, users and administrators have the following options: Stay on Windows 10. The OS reached its end of support in October 2025, so most editions no longer receive security updates. This option is only suited to tightly controlled environments, offline systems or legacy workloads that cannot yet transition to Windows 11.

The OS reached its end of support in October 2025, so most editions no longer receive security updates. This option is only suited to tightly controlled environments, offline systems or legacy workloads that cannot yet transition to Windows 11. Run Windows 11 with requirement bypasses. Microsoft provides a registry-based bypass to install Windows 11 without TPM or Secure Boot, although it's officially unsupported. This is not recommended for production environments.

Microsoft provides a registry-based bypass to install Windows 11 without TPM or Secure Boot, although it's officially unsupported. This is not recommended for production environments. Use Windows Insider Dev or Canary builds inside a VM. These channels enable more flexible installation paths, which makes them useful for testing. This is not recommended for production environments.

These channels enable more flexible installation paths, which makes them useful for testing. This is not recommended for production environments. Consider alternative virtualization platforms. Alternative platforms, such as VMware Workstation or Oracle VirtualBox, can sometimes be more forgiving with requirements. However, performance and stability might vary. Other Hyper-V installation issues There are a few other common pitfalls that users and admins can run into during the installation or first use of Hyper-V. Be sure to avoid the following setup and configuration mistakes: Edition and licensing limitations. Hyper-V is not included in Windows 11 Home.

Hyper-V is not included in Windows 11 Home. Hardware virtualization support. The PC's CPU must support virtualization, and this must be enabled in the BIOS/UEFI.

The PC's CPU must support virtualization, and this must be enabled in the BIOS/UEFI. Conflicts with other hypervisors. Hyper-V conflicts with VMware Workstation and VirtualBox.

Hyper-V conflicts with VMware Workstation and VirtualBox. TPM or Secure Boot issues. Virtual TPM needs to be enabled.

Virtual TPM needs to be enabled. Memory and resource issues. Hyper-V needs enough reserved RAM. If too little is assigned, VMs won't boot.

Hyper-V needs enough reserved RAM. If too little is assigned, VMs won't boot. Nested virtualization. If admins try to run Hyper-V inside a Hyper-V VM, it won't work unless they explicitly enable nested virtualization on the VM's processor.