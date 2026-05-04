Choosing an MDM for Apple management in the enterprise

Today's IT teams rely on mobile device management (MDM) platforms to remotely manage mobile, desktop and laptop devices. These tools enable IT teams to configure, monitor and secure all devices across the enterprise, supporting tasks such as policy enforcement, app deployment and security configuration. Most MDM products provide a unified console for managing the entire device environment.

For organizations with a significant Apple device footprint, understanding how MDM platforms manage Apple devices -- and which products do so effectively -- is critical. Apple's OSes, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS, include a built-in MDM framework that uses secure HTTPS communication with the Apple Push Notification service to exchange management commands and responses. Third-party platforms use this framework and Apple's native protocol to manage devices within Apple's security model.

When evaluating a third-party Apple MDM tool, organizations should consider several key capabilities. The following sections outline key features, supporting tools and common use cases.

Apple MDM features Apple's built-in MDM framework enables centralized control, automated provisioning and consistent policy enforcement through the following features: Automated Device Enrollment (ADE). Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager (ABM/ASM) automatically enrolls new Apple devices into MDM when they are first powered on.

Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager (ABM/ASM) automatically enrolls new Apple devices into MDM when they are first powered on. Supervision support. This places iPhones, iPads and Macs in supervised mode, unlocking advanced management features, including app restrictions and configuration enforcement. Combined with ADE, it enables IT teams to remotely provision devices, getting users productive more quickly while simplifying security and application management.

This places iPhones, iPads and Macs in supervised mode, unlocking advanced management features, including app restrictions and configuration enforcement. Combined with ADE, it enables IT teams to remotely provision devices, getting users productive more quickly while simplifying security and application management. Declarative Device Management. This feature reduces IT troubleshooting by automatically fixing compliance issues when devices drift from policy. This helps reduce IT team interaction and downtime and supports ongoing compliance.

This feature reduces IT troubleshooting by automatically fixing compliance issues when devices drift from policy. This helps reduce IT team interaction and downtime and supports ongoing compliance. App store and volume purchase program (VPP) app management. Organizations can use this feature to install and deploy App Store and volume-licensed apps across devices, ensuring security and MDM control across the organization.

Organizations can use this feature to install and deploy App Store and volume-licensed apps across devices, ensuring security and MDM control across the organization. Custom app deployment. This enables organizations to distribute privately developed apps directly to managed devices without publishing them to the public App Store. Using Apple Business Manager, IT teams can assign apps to users or devices and push installations and updates remotely, maintaining centralized control and compliance.

This enables organizations to distribute privately developed apps directly to managed devices without publishing them to the public App Store. Using Apple Business Manager, IT teams can assign apps to users or devices and push installations and updates remotely, maintaining centralized control and compliance. MacOS scripting and policy management. This enables admins to centrally enforce policies and configuration rules, ensuring consistency across macOS clients while lowering support costs.

This enables admins to centrally enforce policies and configuration rules, ensuring consistency across macOS clients while lowering support costs. FileVault encryption management. This protects company assets and data in case of loss or theft. Many industries require encryption management for regulatory compliance.

This protects company assets and data in case of loss or theft. Many industries require encryption management for regulatory compliance. OS update and patch management. This keeps devices secure from cyber threats and ensures compatibility with corporate-deployed apps, supporting consistency across the organization.

This keeps devices secure from cyber threats and ensures compatibility with corporate-deployed apps, supporting consistency across the organization. Conditional access integration. In environments with identity providers, this feature tightly couples security requirements with those providers, enabling more consistent and secure access control.

In environments with identity providers, this feature tightly couples security requirements with those providers, enabling more consistent and secure access control. Remote commands. IT teams use commands such as restart, lock, wipe and clear passcode to remotely purge data from a lost or compromised device and to access it for troubleshooting.

IT teams use commands such as restart, lock, wipe and clear passcode to remotely purge data from a lost or compromised device and to access it for troubleshooting. Compliance reporting. This helps ensure organizations are prepared for audits and regulatory compliance.

This helps ensure organizations are prepared for audits and regulatory compliance. API and automation support. MDM platforms expose APIs to integrate with identity providers (e.g., Microsoft Entra ID, Okta) and management tools, enabling automated device enrollment, profile and app assignment and compliance checks. This is critical for large, complex enterprise organizations that require identity interfaces with multiple systems.

User experience, access and productivity features The following features enhance user experience and productivity by streamlining access, reducing manual setup and minimizing support overhead: Single-sign-on. SSO lets users and admins log in to multiple systems, including the MDM console, with a single set of credentials.

SSO lets users and admins log in to multiple systems, including the MDM console, with a single set of credentials. User self-service portals. A web- or app-based portal gives users more autonomy by enabling them to install approved apps and perform other admin tasks without submitting a support request.

A web- or app-based portal gives users more autonomy by enabling them to install approved apps and perform other admin tasks without submitting a support request. Kiosk and single app mode. This locks mobile devices to a single app or set of apps, dedicating them to specific use cases such as point-of-sale terminals, information displays and workstations. This improves security and efficiency. The following table shows how selected MDM platforms align with these capabilities and enterprise requirements. The analysis includes a representative set of products based on market presence, analyst recognition and their role within broader enterprise platforms. It is not exhaustive, and the products are listed in alphabetical order. MDM platform JamF Pro Kandji ManageEngine MDM Plus Microsoft Intune Mosyle VMware Workspace One Best fit Apple-only environments Apple-only environments SMBs Microsoft-centric environments Apple-only environments Existing VMware customers Automated Device Enrollment (ABM/ASM) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Supervision support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Declarative Device Management Yes Yes Yes Partial Yes Yes App store/VPP app management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Custom app management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes macOS scripting and policy management Yes Yes Partial Yes Yes Yes FileVault encryption management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes OS update and patch management Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Conditional access integration Partial Yes Partial Yes Yes Yes Remote commands Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Compliance reporting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes API and automation support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SSO Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes User self-service portal Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Kiosk and single app mode Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Apple MDM products and use cases After identifying key features and how they align with enterprise requirements, the next step is to evaluate each product's strengths. Technology leaders should assess not only how well each product's capabilities support business needs, but also how closely they align with broader strategic goals. In many cases, more than one MDM might meet an organization's requirements. Evaluating tools through free trials or in a test environment can help narrow the field. Jamf Pro This MDM platform is widely used by mid-market organizations and large enterprise organizations that manage 250 or more devices or are subject to global regulations. Jamf Pro is well-suited for Apple-focused environments, supporting seamless integration with Apple frameworks such as FileVault, scripting and policy-based management. IT teams can automate software deployment, integrate with identity providers for SSO access and provide users self-service access to approved apps through the Jamf Self Service app. Apple's native User Enrollment model enables Jamf Pro to securely partition corporate and personal data on iOS and iPadOS devices, supporting BYOD use cases. Pricing highlights include the following: Device-based pricing, typically with a minimum of 25 devices.

Multiple product offerings aligned to different use cases and organization sizes, including Jamf Pro, Jamf for Mac, Jamf Mobile and Jamf for Small Business. Kandji Focused on SMBs -- typically, 1-250 seats -- Kandji is an Apple-only MDM that is aligned with smaller Apple environments. Its simplicity and fast onboarding make it a strong fit for teams with limited IT resources. Kandji features a library of more than 150 prebuilt controls and templates, as well as self-healing policies for OS updates and app patching. Although it delivers a high-quality, streamlined experience, its pricing might be a consideration for some SMBs. Kandji pricing is not publicly disclosed, but it follows a per-device, per-month model. Costs vary by device type -- for example, macOS typically costs more than iOS -- and might increase with add-on features. ManageEngine MDM Plus This MDM is appropriate for SMBs, offering pricing advantages, straightforward onboarding and a comprehensive feature set that competes with higher-level MDMs. It supports both on-premises and cloud deployments, along with iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and ChromeOS, making it a strong fit for BYOD environments. An established unified endpoint management (UEM) platform, ManageEngine enables unified management of mobile and desktop devices from a single console and delivers many enterprise capabilities at a lower cost than comparable platforms. Pricing highlights include the following: Free edition: Up to 25 devices with a full feature set.

Paid tiers: Available for on-premises and cloud deployments, with device-based scaling of 50-10,000 devices. Microsoft Intune Best suited for mid-market and large enterprise organizations -- particularly those in regulated environments -- Intune supports hybrid device environments that include both Apple and Microsoft products. It is a strong fit for organizations with significant Microsoft investments, especially those using Microsoft cloud services such as Entra ID and similar integrations. In BYOD environments, Intune supports mobile application management (MAM) for iOS and Android, enabling organizations to manage apps and corporate data without requiring full device control. Pricing highlights include the following: Plan 1: Per user, per month licensing.

Plan 2: Additional features available as an add-on to Plan 1.

Device-only licensing is available for kiosk scenarios, where devices are configured for specific, task-based use cases.

Can be bundled with existing Microsoft 365 and other enterprise suites. Mosyle This Apple-focused MDM product is widely adopted in education, offering free K-12 tiers, streamlined deployment and classroom management. It is also attractive to Apple-only businesses that do not require multi-OS support. Features such as zero-touch deployment make Mosyle popular with organizations with straightforward environments, while still providing competitively priced enterprise-level features. Pricing highlights include the following: Free tier: Up to 30 Apple devices with full MDM features.

Business Premium: Per-device, per-month pricing for more than 30 licenses.

Mosyle Fuse: Premium per-device, per-month subscription that bundles advanced features, including security, identity and automation; available for macOS, iOS, iPadOS and visionOS. VMware Workspace One MDM Designed for enterprise organizations managing more than 2,500 devices, this cross-platform MDM supports Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and ChromeOS. It integrates with the Workspace One environment for SSO and includes Intelligent Hub, which provides a self-service portal with an app catalog, console access and support features. The platform supports single-app and kiosk modes for iOS and Android devices, making it suitable for secure, task-specific deployments. Built for complex, heterogeneous environments, Workspace One is highly scalable and offers advanced capabilities, including BYOD management through MAM. It is attractive to organizations with existing Workspace One deployments. Pricing highlights include the following: Subscription-based, typically licensed per user or per device.

Tiered offerings range from Mobile, Desktop and UEM Essentials to the more advanced Enterprise Edition.

Pricing is quoted-based. Contact a reseller for exact pricing.