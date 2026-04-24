How Apple's MDM options can support enterprise endpoints

As organizations increasingly adopt Apple devices, it is essential to effectively manage these endpoints to ensure device security and regulatory compliance. Fortunately, Apple makes it possible to effectively manage these devices through various mobile device management (MDM) platforms.

Device enrollment options

To manage Apple devices, organizations must first enroll them in their MDM platform. If an organization permits the use of personal devices, users can manually enroll them through a dedicated web portal. Conversely, an organization can enroll corporate-owned devices automatically using either Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager.

Apple School Manager is a cloud-based tool that can automate the initial provisioning of Apple devices. This service enables organizations to complete the enrollment process without physically handling the devices. However, to do so, devices must be associated with the organization at the time of purchase.

As its name suggests, Apple School Manager is intended primarily for use in schools, and much of that platform's functionality reflects that focus. For example, organizations can use Apple School Manager to create user accounts from student rosters, purchase apps and textbooks in bulk, and deploy them to managed devices.

Like Apple School Manager, Apple Business Manager is a cloud-based tool businesses use to enroll Apple devices and purchase apps and content in bulk. Organizations can also use it to manage their Apple IDs. In addition, Apple Business Manager supports role-based access control, allowing administrators to assign roles based on job responsibilities.

Although Apple Business Manager can manage an organization's Apple IDs, this does not mean users must use an Apple ID to sign in to their devices. Instead, Apple allows users to link the Apple Business Manager to an identity provider, such as the Active Directory. Doing so allows users to log on using their normal credentials -- typically, an email address and password -- even though they are working from an Apple device.

If an organization chooses to support federated authentication, it must add its domain to Apple Business Manager and complete domain verification. The organization must then establish an OpenID Connect connection before testing and fully enabling federated authentication.

It is worth noting that while Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager are both designed to assist with the enrollment and management of Apple Devices, these services are designed to work with, not replace, other MDM tools being used. Apple Business Manager, for example, is designed to allow users to add their Apple device inventory to their organization's MDM offering.

Not surprisingly, numerous third-party MDM platforms are designed to work with Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager. Microsoft, for example, provides a comprehensive tutorial explaining how to set up Microsoft Intune enrollment for devices listed in Apple Business Manager. Other MDM tools that work with Apple endpoints include Kandji, Jamf Pro, JumpCloud and ManageEngine.

Although all third-party MDM tools use the same APIs to integrate with Apple's management tools, some will inevitably provide a better, more seamless experience than others.