Best practices for strong IoT design SLAs

IoT design carries complicated security, regulatory and technical considerations. Many companies hire other firms on a contract basis to help them design the best systems for their needs, which can lend overworked or underexperienced firms the talent and knowledge of IoT experts.

As beneficial as working with an IoT design firm can be, it's not always the best option for everyone. Here are a few situations where it's best to work with professionals instead of designing IoT systems in-house.

Reasons to consult an IoT designer Lack of expertise. One of the most common reasons to turn to an IoT designer is if a company doesn't have the necessary expertise. IoT systems are complicated, and even businesses that understand their potential may not know how to design them effectively. System downtime can cost millions of dollars per year, and IoT systems have unique security and network needs that companies may not be used to dealing with. They're taking a risk if they're not confident they can design a reliable IoT network on their own. It's best to turn to outside design firms in these situations. Time and budget constraints. Some businesses may have the proper expertise but not the time or money. Getting the necessary resources together and putting in the work to design an IoT system can be expensive, even if it saves money in the long run. It may be less expensive to turn to an IoT design partner who already has the tools required. Similarly, outsourcing design is likely the better option if a company doesn't have much time on its hands. It's easy for tech projects to run over budget and behind schedule, and turning to professionals helps avoid that. Compliance concerns. Another reason to use an IoT design firm over designing in-house is if companies face strict regulations. Some industries carry specific and often complex technology and data laws that could affect their IoT systems. Failing to meet these regulations could result in hefty fines. Third-party firms can help comply with unique requirements for government contractors or other companies that face strict regulations. If navigating these laws is a concern, businesses should work with the designer to ensure that compliance is part of their service-level agreement (SLA).