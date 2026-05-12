From perceptron to Concert: The operations data model at IBM Think '26

“Stories about the creation of machines having human qualities have long been a fascinating province in the realm of science fiction. Yet we are now about to witness the birth of such a machine, a machine capable of perceiving, recognizing, and identifying its surroundings without any human training or control,” writes Frank Rosenblatt in his groundbreaking article "The Design of an Intelligent Automaton".

Rosenblatt’s article was not published in 2026 or even in the 2000s. Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory included his piece in its Research Trends magazine in the summer of 1958, and the first software simulation of his perceptron ran on an IBM 704 at Cornell that same year.

Seventy years later, every frontier LLM does what Rosenblatt described. Perception without supervision is no longer the interesting question. The interesting question is what to do with a perception layer that has no enterprise context, and that is the question Arvind Krishna, IBM’s CEO, spent his Think 2026 keynote answering. His message, as per the title of the opening keynote: Win the enterprise AI race or be left behind.

Coming from IBM, this line sounds far less radical or aggressively bullish than the taglines from OpenAI, Grok or Anthropic. That group of unicorn startups has all its eggs in the LLM basket and feels the pressure of hundreds of billions of dollars in CapEx for data centers and hardware infrastructure to ultimately capitalize on their intellectual property.

Front page of Frank Rosenblatt's groundbreaking article introducing the perceptron.

For IBM, today’s version of AI happens to be based on agents using LLMs and any number of tools to autonomously complete tasks. But in this story, neither agents nor LLMs are the real stars. They are important enablers. Therefore, instead of sinking its cash into developing the best-performing frontier model, Big Blue focuses on making data-driven decision-making and intelligent automation accessible at scale. “Model layers are going to keep changing. We need to make sure that the architecture lasts,” said Krishna.

Enterprise AI is won at the orchestration, data and operations layers, not at the model layer itself.

He acknowledges that the model is a moving target and explicitly positions IBM as committed to helping enterprises leverage AI progress for their business. Enterprise AI is won at the orchestration, data and operations layers, not at the model layer itself. Given how close the performance benchmarks are across the major LLM vendors and IBM’s deep reach into the enterprise, this approach makes intuitive sense.

Concert: One unified operations data model for resilience at scale Omdia research identifies the foundational challenge preventing AI from taking action. It's the inability to actually feed AI with the contextualized data it needs to make the best possible decision and then automatically execute the solution. For example, 69% of enterprises are running six or more observability platforms and 30% even run 11 or more. Yet 61% use less than a third of their operations data to optimize operations and achieve resilience. As a result, over 46% continuously override the recommendations from their observability platforms.

Concert plays on a unified data model IBM positions the Concert platform as much more than a rebranding and basic integration of its acquisitions and internal developments within its intelligent automation business unit. Instead of simply making the products ‘talk’ via API and then giving them a unified user interface, IBM went much deeper: IBM Concert consists of six modules communicating with a comprehensive unified data model All Concert platform modules -- Observe, Optimize, Operate, Protect, Resilience, Work -- now have access to a unified data model, consisting of an entity catalog, relationship graph, time series store, policy state and risk impact scoring layer. This means that all these modules share a common context. Here's a breakdown of each component of the unified data model: The entity catalog This is the inventory of every running thing in the enterprise, modeled as discrete entities with owners attached. Applications, microservices, databases, containers, hosts, network devices, and the people and teams responsible for each. This lets the system answer "who owns this service" without anyone having to grep through a wiki. The relationship graph This is the wiring diagram between those entities. It tracks dependencies, topology and reach, so a single incident in a payment service can be evaluated against the 10 downstream consumers it affects. This is also the basis for calculating the blast radius of an incident or planned system changes. Correlated time series, traces and logs These are the temporal layer. Raw operational signals from across the organization’s hybrid environment get stitched together by entity and by time, so a memory spike, a log line and a distributed trace become three views of the same event rather than three separate puzzles in three different tools. Policy and compliance state This holds the rules -- codified policies, change windows, approval requirements, regulatory obligations and the current compliance posture of each entity. This lets the platform answer "am I allowed to apply this remediation right now under the active change freeze” without a human reading procurement documents. Risk and impact scoring This is the business-meaning layer. Quantified scores attached to entities, incidents and proposed actions, capturing what is actually exposed, what revenue depends on it and what a given fix changes in terms of resilience. This tells an agent which of 10 findings is the one that matters today, and what tells a code reviewer in seconds whether to merge the pull request Bob (IBM’s SDLC agent) just opened.

Example: The power of the graph Consider this example of the transformative character of graph-based operations: A payment service starts throwing alerts at the start of the busy evening shopping period each day. Here is how this issue would have been addressed before graph-driven operations. The SRE receives the alert and hunts down the application owner. Developers dig through piles of logs, suspecting the database as the issue and paging the DBA. The DBA finds query lock contention but does not know where it comes from. Now someone has to figure out whether a recent deployment caused the issue, what the blast radius looks like across dependent services and how to triage against already open incidents. Tracing the deployment chain, the team must choose between a rollback and a hotfix while the retail window continues to bleed revenue. The on-call SRE lacks authority to roll back during the change freeze, so the on-call manager joins the bridge, with engineering leadership and someone from product following over the next twenty minutes. Customer support starts taking complaints about checkout failures, and the on-call manager has to draft a status page update while paging the upstream service owner to warn them. After roughly 45 minutes on the bridge, the team agrees on a rollback. The change still requires CAB approval inside the evening window, which adds another delay. The rollback executes, payment metrics stabilize and the SRE finally marks the incident resolved a little over 90 minutes after the first alert fired. A postmortem the following week identifies the actual root cause, an unbounded cache combined with a Db2 index that no longer fit the new query pattern, and the permanent fix lands in the backlog where it competes with feature work. Below is how IBM promises its Concert platform could address this same issue: Resolving an issue in six mostly automated steps Concert detects the latency anomaly and drops the SRE into a workspace that already shows the affected service, its owning team and the 10 downstream consumers pulled from the entity catalog and relationship graph. The Observe agent correlates time series, traces and logs, pinpointing the anomaly as starting fourteen minutes after a deployment to a sibling service. No log digging, no DBA paging. Concert proposes a multi-step remediation plan with risk-and-impact scoring attached, so the SRE can see which actions move the customer-impact needle. The plan executes in a single coordinated pass. After the SRE approves, the Optimize agent bumps container memory from 512 to 1024 megabytes to stabilize the service. The network anomaly agent runs in parallel and rules out the network. The Observe agent traces through the GitHub MCP to find the unbounded cache, and the Bob coding agent opens a pull request with an LRU eviction fix and the resilience and risk-impact delta in the description. The developer code owner reviews the PR in Slack with full incident context already attached, approves, and merges. The resilience coordinator then re-evaluates the service, patches missing Kubernetes memory limits, and moves the resilience score from 80 to 92. The incident closes inside Concert with a complete audit trail. The permanent fix has shipped, and elapsed time is closer to 10 minutes than the 90 minutes it would have taken before. The postmortem evidence is already captured in the policy and compliance state, which means there is no meeting next week to debate what happened, and no permanent fix sitting in the backlog waiting to be deprioritized.