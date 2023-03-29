Google unveils new Looker tool, BigQuery pricing models

Google on Wednesday unveiled Looker Modeler, a new standalone service that will enable customers of any BI vendor to use Looker's semantic modeling capabilities to define and store metrics.

The service will be available in private preview during the second quarter of this year, with general availability scheduled for later in 2023.

Google acquired Looker for $2.6 billion in 2019 to add semantic modeling and business intelligence capabilities to its data cloud platform.

Since then, the cloud computing giant has integrated Looker with other Google tools, and last year consolidated its other BI tools under the Looker name.

Now, Google is developing Modeler, a service that breaks out Looker's semantic modeling capabilities from the rest of the Looker platform and makes them compatible with other analytics platforms.

In addition, Google introduced new pricing editions for BigQuery, the vendor's fully managed cloud data warehouse, and a tool within BigQuery called data clean rooms that enables users to combine their own data with third-party datasets.

The new BigQuery pricing editions are generally available, while data clean rooms will be available in preview during the third quarter of this year.

New in Looker When Looker first launched its analytics platform 10 years ago, one of the ways it sought to stand apart from competition including Tableau and Qlik was by including semantic modeling capabilities. Semantic layers enable administrators to define key metrics and standardize the meanings of terms across their organizations to create data consistency and avoid data duplication. That subsequently enables self-service users to find and share data without having to know code or how to query and join multiple tables or sources. Recently, Looker has developed integrations with other analytics platforms, including Tableau and Google's own Connected Sheets. And on Wednesday, Looker added an integration with independent analytics vendor ThoughtSpot. Through those integrations, users of those non-Looker platforms have access to Looker's semantic modeling capabilities. Looker Modeler will make those semantic modeling capabilities available as a standalone service so that users of any BI platform can take advantage of the technology. Pricing details will be available once Modeler is generally available. It's that compatibility with third-party platforms that makes Looker Modeler a significant new feature, according to Doug Henschen, an analyst at Constellation Research. "[Modeler] exploits the product's core strengths while opening up use with third-party products," Henschen said. "Google made obvious moves to add integrations with BigQuery and other Google Data Cloud services, but I like the fact that it has maintained Looker's compatibility with myriad third-party cloud data platforms." Similarly, Mike Leone, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group, noted that the openness Google is demonstrating by making Looker's semantic modeling capabilities available to users of any BI platform is significant. Vendor lock-in is a concern as organizations develop their data pipelines and analytics stacks, and Looker Modeler enables organizations to choose the tools that best fit their needs. "Openness has always been a pillar to Google Cloud's message, and the interoperability of Looker Modeler continues down that path with support for all the major BI tools," he said. "Whether using Looker for BI and data visualization or another tool, Looker Modeler can serve as the data foundation." In addition, Leone noted that data modeling is crucial to ensuring data quality and enabling collaborative decision-making. Looker Modeler opens those modeling capabilities to any organization without forcing them to subscribe to the entire Looker platform. "Data modeling plays a critical role in ensuring that data is effectively used and shared across the business," he said. "Together with governance, people are enabled to have access to the right information they need for their jobs. When data modeling is done right, you'll see a significant boost to data quality." Google developed Looker Modeler at the request of customers, according to Gerrit Kazmaier, Google's VP and GM for data and analytics and Looker. While some customers of Google's myriad data cloud platform tools are also users of Looker, many others use other vendors for their analytics needs. And like Looker customers -- and users of platforms with integrations with Looker -- they want access to Looker's semantic modeling capabilities, according to Kazmaier. "We have heard consistently from our customers that getting their [metrics] consistent is a struggle," he said. "It's difficult to align numbers from meeting to meeting, and they truly saw the benefit of Looker having trusted and governed data. Now, with Looker Modeler, customers can get the modeling service only, and connect it to the BI tools of their choice."