How generative AI can make data visualizations accessible

Innovations in generative AI offer capabilities that simplify data visualization workflows. Data teams that solve GenAI challenges can make data visualization experiences more accessible for all users.

GenAI improves visualizations by automatically identifying data needed for a specific audience and generating the text or images for the user. It can also analyze the visualizations to identify trends or relationships and accelerate time to insights.

However, GenAI is a work in progress. The industry is grappling with issues including hallucinations, bias and trust in results. As advancements in GenAI address these concerns, it has the potential to integrate into common data visualization uses.

GenAI uses in data visualizations Data visualizations can integrate GenAI capabilities in several ways to improve performance. Generate user-friendly charts GenAI can help create the charts, graphs and graphics that analysts use to illustrate a data set. GenAI tools can recommend the best visualization for the data. Automated recommendations significantly lower the skill level for users trying to determine whether a bar graph, line chart or a Sankey diagram is the best tool for the job. Provide insights from visualizations. GenAI can automatically analyze large data sets to identify patterns and trends. The process can be faster than a human analyst, and it can identify patterns they might not detect. GenAI can also update and change the visualization in real time, but setting up dynamic updates requires more work from the data team. Data exploration Data exploration tells the story behind data with easy-to-read, visually informative and engaging charts. It also reveals potential problems and opportunities. Although the process improved with modern BI tools, it can still be overwhelming, especially for IT pros who aren't data scientists. Less data-literate users might struggle to start in a vast sea of data, and they might not know how to interpret what the data points really mean for their business. GenAI, combined with data enrichment, can accelerate data exploration for tasks, such as analyzing unstructured data, geocoding, translation or combining data with external data sources. Finishing the tasks quicker leads to faster insights. Data insights and actions The goal of analytics is to reduce the time spent converting data to insights and actions. The process is an ongoing cycle as the actions can create new sets of data. GenAI can accelerate the process of transforming insights into actions, said Mike Lempner, vice president of engineering and technology at Richmond, VA-based credit card servicer, Mission Lane. The process creates a feedback loop that provides a way to tell a story with the data. Visualizations can present the data in a more understandable way instead of relying on tabular or grid data. Visualizations make it easier for the data user to digest insights by highlighting similarities, anomalies and differences. Streamlining analytics processes GenAI can automate manual tasks, such as data segmentation and categorization, to streamline analytics processes, said Anthony Loss, director of solution strategy at San Francisco-based AWS consulting company, ClearScale. For example, data democratization calls for the classification of teams with responsibilities related to their business outcomes. GenAI can quickly categorize large amounts of data input so data teams can focus on their individual tasks and responsibilities, which can eventually turn into a visualization.