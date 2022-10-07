Micron investment to spark chip ecosystem in New York

Micron Technology's planned investment of up to $100 billion in a semiconductor manufacturing facility near Syracuse, N.Y., aims to create a regional ecosystem that could help meet the demand for chips used in everything from data storage to autonomous vehicles.

Micron, along with government officials, confirmed the 20-year-plus commitment Oct. 4. The site selection, in the Syracuse suburb of Clay, follows months of negotiations as Micron evaluated locations to boost its DRAM production in the U.S. The site could eventually house four clean rooms totaling 2.4 million square feet, what Micron called the "largest ever clean room space announced in the U.S."

The Micron investment stands to become an early beneficiary of the CHIPS and Science Act, which President Joe Biden signed in August. The legislation, which aims to spark domestic chip manufacturing, is expected to provide federal grant dollars and tax credits to Micron's Central New York facility. The ongoing chip shortage, which has driven up the cost of IT infrastructure for CIOs and other tech buyers, has exposed the fragility of global supply chains and prompted interest in expanding U.S. production.

Gearing up for an ecosystem In Clay, the construction of the Micron facility is expected to begin in 2024. The chipmaker expects to hire about 9,000 people. Tens of thousands of additional workers, however, could hold jobs with associated businesses expected to move into the area. "You'll see easily another 20 companies that will come into town," said Joe Stockunas, president of SEMI Americas, an electronics industry association for the product design and manufacturing chain. His experience includes working for companies that supply equipment and materials to the semiconductor industry. Chip manufacturing facilities, he said, require wafer fab equipment such as photolithography, chemical vapor deposition, chemical cleaning, etching and planarization to name a few examples of gear. The companies that provide this equipment will place technical and sales personnel near a plant. "Many of the suppliers will have very complex machines, so they'll have specific types of engineers and technicians who can be inside the fab in an hour [and] can be fixing something in four hours or less," he said. Also located nearby will be businesses with spare parts and materials to keep the chip facility running. Beyond silicon, those materials include more than 50 types of gases and chemicals used to make integrated circuits as well as metals such as copper and aluminum, Stockunas said. "Companies who supply all of that equipment and all of those materials, they typically will have a team of folks who are available to support the factory," he said. "It will be a complete ecosystem," he said.

Micron's 'gravitational pull' Honora Spillane, senior director of business and economic development at CenterState Corporation for Economic Opportunity, said that's been the case in the Albany, N.Y., area, where semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries began building a facility in 2009. Other businesses set up shop near the chip plant in Malta, N.Y. "We have a model we can build off of," Spillane said. CenterState CEO, based in Syracuse, is an economic development organization that helped attract Micron to Clay. "The gravitational pull of Micron's investment is going to be incredible," she said. Tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers, companies further down the supply chain, and a variety of service businesses such as restaurants are likely additions to Micron's orbit, Spillane said. Planners in Syracuse, where numerous manufacturers have departed or scaled back operations since the 1970s, will now be looking for space to accommodate businesses expected to arrive. "We are taking a deep breath this week and we'll start looking for sites and looking for buildings," Spillane said.