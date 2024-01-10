Editor's Note: Expanding our coverage to serve you

As Chief Content Officer at TechTarget, I am excited to share the news that earlier today, TechTarget announced it has entered into an agreement whereby Informa PLC will combine its Informa Tech digital businesses with TechTarget. This means that leading media brands, including InformationWeek, Dark Reading, Light Reading, IT Pro Today and all the Industry Dive communities, will now be joined with our own portfolio of websites to offer an even more comprehensive library of editorial content to our collective B2B audiences.

As a result of this combination, the new TechTarget will have more than 760 industry analysts and subject matter experts worldwide, including over 300 full-time journalists, offering independent insight and analysis. This news underscores our commitment to you, our readers, to deliver original and unbiased content to help you choose, implement and manage technology that can solve your problems and achieve your business goals.

Since 1999 we have provided you with useful perspective, answered your questions, explained technology concepts, and provided independent frameworks and thoughtful considerations to help you complete projects, narrow down vendor pick lists, and more. In parallel, we focus on delivering to you the best digital content experience in B2B tech by staying on top of the latest industry news, providing analysis and context around new product offerings and approaches and distinguishing vendor hype from your organizational realities.

As we rank for nearly 1 million first page keywords in B2B tech, you often find our sites through Google and other engine searches, providing an easily accessible, reliable place for you to turn for credible information across topics and interests. In essence, we strive to deliver content that helps you do your job better.

We are grateful for the continued trust and loyalty you have shown through your visits and engagement and the role you play in helping us shape the B2B tech community.

Through this new combination, we are thrilled to be able to greatly amplify this work, by offering you an even more comprehensive digital content experience, across more topics and formats. We'll do this first through the addition of a portfolio of specialized industry-leading digital media brands you already know and trust, including Information Week, Light Reading, Dark Reading, Network Computing, AI Business and all of the Industry Dive sites. Much like TechTarget's existing news site Computer Weekly, these brands and their editorial leaders have long been reporting insightfully on the ups and downs of the tech industry, some for more than 35 years. They are known and trusted resources with a deep understanding and perspective of the technologies they cover—perfect for readers like you.

With the Industry Dive brands, we'll deepen our expertise in key vertical markets. We have heard from readers that the ability to connect with peers within the same industry is incredibly valuable. So, to our own TechTarget Xtelligent presence we'll add Industry Dive's healthcare coverage, and we'll also gain focused coverage on banking, automotive, higher education, retail, construction, fashion and other verticals. Like TechTarget, Industry Dive hires seasoned journalists with industry expertise, which is why its reporting is regularly cited in congressional hearings, regulatory dockets and legal proceedings. Additionally, as TechTarget does every year, Industry Dive has earned recognition and accolades from the American Society of Business Publication Editors, among others.

Beyond the scale of these editorial additions, this combination will allow us to gain greater access to research insights and analyst expertise by welcoming Informa Tech's Omdia group to the TechTarget family. Added to our existing Enterprise Strategy Group's capabilities, Omdia will bring remarkable foundational research-based insight to help readers understand emerging markets and global technology trends from a total of 325 analysts and researchers in over 20 countries around the globe.

In today's content-flooded era, AI-fueled or otherwise, it's more important than ever to have access to trusted material delivered by real journalists -- people who know their markets and offer considerable perspective that you can rely on for unbiased and accurate information. With this new combination, TechTarget will expand on what we have strived to deliver since our founding. We'll now be able to provide much broader coverage, more new content relevant to your role and industry, and additional engaging formats.

Today was an exciting day for us, but the real work will only begin once the transaction is completed in the second half of 2024. Until then, you can continue to expect the same quality experience TechTarget has long delivered. Additionally, after close of the transaction, the new TechTarget will rapidly begin work on initiatives that focus on further enhancing your content experience through new content navigation, packages and formats covering your research needs, while always supporting the brands you know and trust.

On behalf of our editors and staff, we'd like to thank you for your support and reaffirm our commitment to continue to publish unbiased, original and accurate content. We look forward to serving you today, and in the future. It's an exciting time.

Since 2018, Kelley Damore has served as Chief Content Officer for TechTarget, overseeing content strategy for the organization. She previously was Executive Vice President, Content and Brand Director, InformationWeek and Interop ITX at UBM and Chief Community Officer at UBM Tech.