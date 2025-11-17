Attention CISOs: Quantum computing security risks are here

Quantum computing represents one of the most transformative -- and potentially disruptive -- technological shifts for organizations. However, organizations must also understand the major security threat quantum computing presents.

For CISOs and security administrators, quantum technology isn't a distant issue to monitor casually. It's a key challenge that requires planning and proactive investment to stay competitive and secure. Quantum computing's ability to break popular encryption methods poses several critical security threats:

Decryption of sensitive data protected by cryptographic algorithms.

Risks to cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and bitcoin.

Operational disruption as quantum computing renders secure encryption algorithms obsolete.

According to Cisco, quantum computing could threaten modern cryptographic algorithms within the next five to 15 years. It's important to know how quantum computing will revolutionize cybersecurity and how to develop a framework to defend against the cyberattacks of the quantum age.

What is quantum computing? While computers use bits to process data that are either 0 or 1, quantum computing systems use quantum bits – or qubits -- that can be 0, 1 or both. Quantum computers can process multiple possibilities through quantum superposition and entanglement. Superposition enables a qubit to be either 0 or 1 simultaneously, while entanglement links multiple qubits together. A set of two qubits could represent four values, letting a computer explore more options and break current cryptographic algorithms in years rather than decades. Because of this risk, the U.S. government's NIST guidelines establish requirements to ensure a mandatory transition to quantum-resistant systems by 2035.

Quantum computing in cybersecurity Quantum computing isn't purely a threat. It also provides defensive opportunities. Enterprise adoption of quantum-safe measures is limited. According to the ISACA, as of 2025, fewer than 10% of organizations have begun transitioning to formal quantum-safe programs. However, this is changing. Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other tech vendors have announced plans for post-quantum cryptography. The financial and healthcare sectors lead in adoption due to regulatory pressure and data retention needs. Government agencies must comply with NIST's mandates, which puts pressure on vendors to comply with these standards. Most organizations are assessing their situations, but many CISOs lack the budget or technical resources to start transitions. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the way that industries function. Quantum computing fundamentals for security leaders From a security perspective, quantum computing is a dual-edged sword. It can solve complex problems, especially in optimizations and simulations, that conventional computers can't handle. It can also simulate molecular interactions to discover new materials and drugs with unparalleled speed. Despite these benefits, quantum poses an enormous security risk. A powerful quantum computer could run Shor's algorithm to break the public key cryptography protecting nearly all of today's digital communication. Or it could decrypt Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA)-encrypted data, making the HTTPS protocols obsolete. CISOs must understand the following two quantum algorithms: Shor's algorithm. Unlike today's popular encryption systems, Shor's algorithm can factor large integers exponentially faster than classical methods. RSA, Diffie-Hellman and elliptical curve cryptography (ECC) rely on the difficulty of factoring large numbers. A quantum computer that runs Shor's algorithm could break these encryption methods.

Unlike today's popular encryption systems, Shor's algorithm can factor large integers exponentially faster than classical methods. RSA, Diffie-Hellman and elliptical curve cryptography (ECC) rely on the difficulty of factoring large numbers. A quantum computer that runs Shor's algorithm could break these encryption methods. Grover's algorithm. While Shor's algorithm can break specific encryption systems, Grover's algorithm can accelerate unstructured search problems. It reduces the security strength of encryption schemes by half. This means that AES-256, considered secure against conventional computing threats, would only provide AES-128-level protection against a quantum attacker. Shor's and Grover's algorithms show the importance of quantum computing in cryptography. However, practical quantum attacks on modern encryption are beyond our capabilities. Today's quantum computers are still in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum era, marked by unstable qubits and high error rates that restrict what they can achieve.

Quantum computing cyberthreats The development of quantum computing technology will introduce risks to organizations in various areas. The following represent some of the most prominent threats: Cryptographic attacks Shor's algorithm could break RSA-2048 encryption in a few hours. Classical computers would require thousands of years to complete the same task. This breakthrough could compromise the security of online banking, e-commerce communications and any RSA-dependent systems. Consider an individual online banking session. When logging into a bank's online portal, the web browser and the bank's server use RSA-2048 encryption to exchange a secure session key. If a quantum computer running Shor's algorithm could break RSA-2048 in hours, it could intercept and decrypt the initial key exchange, enabling the attacker to access any subsequent data. Effect on communications The Secure Sockets Layer and Transport Layer Security protocols secure websites with HTTPS, and VPNs protect remote access. These rely on public-key cryptography to create secure connections. However, a quantum computer running Shor's algorithm could break this encryption and expose all transmitted data. A secure website or corporate VPN performs a "handshake" using public key cryptography, typically RSA or ECC. During this handshake, they agree on a session key. That key encrypts all further communication using symmetric encryption. A quantum computer could break the public-key encryption used in that initial handshake, intercept the session key being exchanged and decrypt it. "Harvest now, decrypt later" attacks Security experts recognize that advanced threat actors, including nation states, organized crime groups and wealthy competitors, are currently gathering encrypted data. They believe quantum computers will arrive, and when they do, all that stored data will be valuable. Consider these scenarios. An intelligence agency intercepts and stores encrypted diplomatic cables. A competitor steals encrypted trade secrets. A criminal organization records encrypted banking sessions from thousands of customers. None of these attackers can decrypt this data today. However, in five to 10 years, when quantum computing becomes available, they'll be able to decrypt everything. Blockchain and digital currency vulnerabilities Bitcoin's security model relies on the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm, a type of ECC that verifies ownership of funds and approves transactions. However, a powerful quantum computer using Shor's algorithm could calculate private keys from their corresponding public keys. This would enable an attacker to create fake digital signatures, steal money from wallets, impersonate real users or alter blockchain consensus methods. Authentication infrastructure breakdown Modern computing relies on trust. When a device gets a software update, users can trust that it's from the actual vendor. OSes such as Windows and macOS, mobile platforms like iOS and Android and millions of IoT devices, including smart thermostats, routers, cameras and industrial sensors, all use digital signatures to confirm that updates are genuine before installation. Each software update has a digital signature made using ECC. Devices check this signature before installing the update. If the signature is valid, the device accepts the update as real. A quantum computer could create valid-looking signatures without having the vendor's private key. This could lead to fake updates that pass authentication checks. Experts predict that quantum computing could hit the mainstream and threaten modern cryptographic algorithms by 2030.