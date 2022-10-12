Microsoft releases SharePoint Syntex content AI services

It's been a long time since anyone's put SharePoint and innovation in the same sentence. On Tuesday, however, SharePoint users got Syntex, a major infusion of Microsoft AI services that promises to modernize the old enterprise content warhorse.

The initial round of Syntex services comprise a broad swath of no-code AI tools for SharePoint users. User-defined or pre-built AI models tag content with metadata to recognize content structure and then classify and extract content, and content ingestion and categorization tools import high volumes of content into SharePoint. The services can also improve enterprise search (long a problem with SharePoint content lakes), process and tag images, and translate document sets into other languages.

Syntex tools can detect content that needs security and access controls and apply them, automating privacy and intellectual property protections. Microsoft AI tools can also monitor data access governance and generate compliance reports.

While SharePoint doesn't regularly grab headlines like other more cutting-edge Microsoft products, it does boast 200 million users worldwide. Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis, called Syntex the biggest thing to happen for SharePoint since its initial release in 2001.

Microsoft's basically saying, 'Here's all the tools, you can do that.' That's going to rock the market. Alan Pelz-SharpeFounder, Deep Analysis

"Building on the massive market that they have, Microsoft comes along and adds -- pretty much in one fell swoop -- all the tools you actually need to automate document processes. That's huge," Pelz-Sharpe said. "Even things that seemed simple -- time and expense claims forms, accounts payable, contract management -- today you need to go out to multiple vendors to get that done. Microsoft's basically saying, 'Here's all the tools, you can do that.' That's going to rock the market."

Next year, Microsoft will roll out application integration plugins so that SharePoint Syntex can host, process and secure content and databases from Dynamics 365 and third-party applications, according to Seth Patton, Microsoft 365 general manager.

The Syntex services released Tuesday are just the start, Patton said. Microsoft plans to public preview more before the end of the year, and still more in 2023.

Syntex, Microsoft's AI for content management, can perform many different functions, including batch document translation (shown above).