Compare SharePoint Syntex disadvantages and benefits

As the demand for AI capabilities continues to increase, employees want tools they are familiar with to use AI in their day-to-day work.

Microsoft offers several AI services in its cloud hosting platform, Azure, but the use of AI in SharePoint Syntex has the attention of many who already use SharePoint regularly. Syntex is an AI service that offers content analysis, extraction and advanced search capabilities in SharePoint. These features can benefit organizations that store digital assets in SharePoint, need AI to eliminate manual content classifications and extract data from documents such as invoices, receipts and legal documents.

Yet, while many SharePoint users may want AI access within the platform, they should consider both the benefits and disadvantages to implementing SharePoint Syntex.

Benefits of SharePoint Syntex Syntex can streamline certain content management tasks, like classification and search. Below, explore the various other benefits of Syntex. Ease of use and low implementation costs For new AI-based technology initiatives, organizations can generally anticipate a long implementation process, with a need for data scientists and a complex infrastructure to support the applications and enable general functionality. With SharePoint Syntex, organizations can eliminate that process. SharePoint administrators can simply turn on Syntex functionality in their tenants to get the service up and running. The configuration stage is minimal, as Microsoft offers a wizard that can guide the administrators through the overall process. Process automation SharePoint Syntex can automate several manual processes for organizations and can save employees time on tasks like content extraction and document classification. One example is automated invoice classification, where Syntex can analyze incoming invoices and extract relevant invoice data, such as dollar amount, due dates, terms and other details. Then, it uses that data to update metadata. This automation can improve employee efficiency, which, in turn, saves organizations money. Content classification For organizations that process large sets of structured or unstructured documents, document classification and compliance can be time-consuming. Syntex can process and automatically classify SharePoint content based on prior training, which involves uploading sample documents. With Syntex, organizations would no longer need one person to open each incoming file and determine its classification based on the content. This eliminates the employee's need to perform time-consuming and repetitive tasks and further highlights the benefit of Syntex's support system automation.