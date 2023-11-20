Acquia takes on web content accessibility with Monsido buy

BOSTON -- Users of Acquia's digital experience platform will soon get web content accessibility checking capabilities if a planned acquisition goes through, the company said last week at its Engage user conference.

Acquia intends to acquire Monsido, owned by CivicPlus. The Monsido platform comprises an accessibility checker as well as a suite of tools to diagnose problems with and optimize website performance, set brand style rules for content and enforce them, and aid compliance with consumer data protection regulations.

Terms of the deal as well as future Monsido pricing were not disclosed, but Acquia CEO Stephen Reny said he expects the acquisition to close in early January.

Drupal and Acquia founder Dries Buytaert was clear on why Acquia pursued Monsido.

"When your website is not accessible, you're basically making a statement to a lot of people with disabilities: 'You're not important enough for us to make our website actually work for you,'" Buytaert said. "A big part of our mission is to educate the market. Having an accessible website is no longer a nice-to-have -- it's a must-have."

Accessibility's business drivers Most people can read and physically navigate a badly designed website or app screen. The number of people who can't, globally, adds up to nearly the population of India or China, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data. Typical accessibility barriers include things such as dark fonts on dark backgrounds, bad color combinations, sites that are difficult to navigate and material incompatible with screen-reading software. It's beginning to dawn on marketers that companies that don't include people with disabilities in their campaigns leave a lot of potential revenue on the table for competitors. Web content accessibility is a well-known part of site development in the government sector. Contractors who develop websites for the U.S. and many other governmental bodies must know and comply with accessibility regulations in order to get paid. The accessibility talk at the Acquia show was about how private businesses are catching up to governments with their own accessibility initiatives. WHO estimates that 1.3 billion people worldwide have disabilities, including vision, hearing and physical disabilities. That's a lot of people to exclude from a company's global marketing plan when its web content isn't fully accessible. "For us, this is a horizontal solution for both private and public sectors," Reny said. "The Monsido platform is totally applicable to every one of our customers, not just our government customers." New CDP features enable content and e-commerce personalization based on pinpoint data from shopper behavior across the Acquia DXP.