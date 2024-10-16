Sitecore infuses DXP with generative AI marketing features

Sitecore users now can access AI tools across the company's experience management platform with the release of Sitecore Stream, which combines branding strategy, marketing and generative AI for their websites.

The company released the new features and capabilities in conjunction with Symposium, its user conference, today in Nashville. Stream includes brand-aware AI, which ensures compliance with brand guidelines for AI-generated content; AI-enhanced workflows, which automates repetitive tasks such as A/B testing and web page generation; and generative copilots, which write blog posts and other content that also hews to brand guidelines.

Competing DXP providers such as Adobe and Acquia are racing to add advanced generative AI to their platforms as well.

Sitecore released its XM digital experience platform two years ago, but it didn't take off right away, said Megan Jensen, Sitecore portfolio specialist for Perficient, a consultancy and services provider. Customers weren't spending as much, and generative AI wasn't widely available. Now, things are different, and Sitecore Stream will get users excited, she predicted.

"Marketers spend too much time on things that don't add value -- tasky, repetitive stuff that eats up an otherwise productive day. Typically, that's the stuff that makes us hate our jobs," Jensen said. "Sitecore is building AI to do those tasks, which frees up marketing folks to do the creative, deep-thinking, strategic work that really adds value."

Sitecore Stream can aggregate a marketer's workday, with analytics and suggestions on improving campaign performance.

Sitecore CEO Dave O'Flanagan said that marketers will save not only time but also budget with these generative AI tools.

"Across the marketing workflows, whether you're thinking about creating images, optimizing images, changing images -- these are all tasks that historically have to go to a designer or have to go to an agency," O'Flanagan said. "Marketing work is evolving when an informed business user can do many of these tasks that historically need a team of people."