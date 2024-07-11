Know when to use a headless CMS and when it's not worth it

Many vendors advertise headless CMSes as the future of content management, but content managers should assess their options before jumping on the headless bandwagon.

A headless content management system organizes and stores content without making assumptions about how or where it is delivered. It runs in the cloud, encompasses a back-end content repository with related services to quickly generate digital experiences and lets users model content for integration with AI tools.

It's no longer enough to produce a compelling website and ensure content looks good across devices. Useful, engaging, personal and manageable digital experiences require a sophisticated content ecosystem.

Yet, a headless CMS is not a prerequisite for these experiences. When considering a headless CMS, content managers shouldn't let marketing hype persuade them. Instead, they should focus on specific scenarios to understand whether a headless CMS is the right fit.

Reasons to use a headless CMS Organizations adopt headless CMSes for different reasons, including improved scalability and content personalization. The following real-world examples illustrate four reasons to go headless. 1. Scalability A headless CMS separates front-end UX design from the implementation of back-end content management capabilities. When it's time to publish and scale content quickly, front-end and back-end development teams can work independently while coordinating activities. For example, Montefiore Medical Center, a medical center in Bronx, N.Y., adopted Acquia Content Hub to quickly design and develop a new website in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, healthcare organizations needed to quickly publicize the latest patient safety protocols and explain new processes for telemedicine. Yet, medical advice changed frequently, and healthcare organizations struggled to keep up with new information coming from multiple sources. Content Hub offered the organization agility as it separated back-end development from front-end experiences. Information architects and back-end developers focused on the mechanics for content management, such as aggregating healthcare information from trusted sources, storing content in a shared repository and categorizing items in consistent ways. UX designers created the presentation environments, ensuring they worked well on mobile phones, tablets and full-screen web browsers alike. They also used Gatsby, a content presentation tool, to generate interactive experiences. Multiple teams relied on predefined templates that specified content types, metadata tags and content elements. A headless CMS enabled teams to scale quickly and simultaneously manage dependencies. How a headless CMS differs from a traditional CMS 2. Personalization and interactive experiences A headless CMS offers the underlying repository to structure content flows for personalized, connected experiences, which can benefit any organization with a digital presence. During the pandemic, most fitness companies created digital experiences to replace physical experiences. Homebound gym members could digitize their exercise activities with online classes, and mobile apps could capture data from fitness trackers and wearables. This gave customers with digitally connected exercise machines at home more tailored workouts that monitored performance and offered motivational videos. When gyms reopened, customers expected to engage across all kinds of connected equipment -- blending at-home, outdoor and in-gym experiences. This required fitness companies to expand their digital capabilities beyond web publishing and pushing alerts to mobile apps. Many fitness companies developed interactive venues capable of engaging members across a range of experiences with their own connected exercise equipment. Organizations must do more than simply store content within an underlying repository and distribute it on demand across multiple devices. Headless CMSes can capture, organize and personalize content for workouts and wellness. One fitness franchise relied on a headless CMS platform, Contentful, to create end-to-end information flows. Initially designed for app developers, Contentful has RESTful APIs that bring content from disparate sources together so users can create targeted digital experiences. Contentful manages structured content with well-defined tags and metadata. With a headless CMS in place, the fitness franchise expected to directly engage with members in the gym or elsewhere. It maintained a large collection of videos, tagged by ambiance, workout goals and members' interests, and then shared snippets on demand to connected devices. The franchise used data from fitness devices and information about customers' capabilities and objectives to personalize fitness plans and offer in-the-moment motivational alerts. 3. Coordination of sales, marketing and content management workflows Organizations that coordinate their sales, marketing and content management workflows with a headless CMS can enhance the customer experience and, in turn, gain a competitive advantage. A headless CMS embedded within a sales enablement application can accelerate the sales process. For example, marketing groups can produce promotional materials and generate leads, but sales representatives must connect with buyers, create conversations and add essential insights to close deals. Yet, salespeople often struggle to assemble the relevant information that sparks customers' interests and addresses their concerns. A headless CMS embedded within a sales enablement application can accelerate the sales process. Sales teams can curate content from the company's marketing materials, individualize links for each customer and present selections on personalized webpages. These teams rely on a headless CMS, such as Oracle Content Management, to automatically recommend relevant materials. To achieve this, the tool synchronizes various workflows and matches metadata with the stages of a sales process. Marketing groups, in turn, can support this workflow synchronization and enhance the sales process. For instance, they can automatically or semiautomatically include metadata as they produce promotional materials, store them within the underlying content repository and distribute them across multiple channels. From the marketing perspective, the sales enablement application serves as another channel. Sales enablement teams need marketing specialists or business analysts to curate content and synchronize metadata with steps in the sales process. Headless CMSes can help, as they offer a central repository from which sales and marketing teams can manage their information architectures and metadata. 4. AI adoption Many organizations store documents, images and multimedia clips in separate repositories. Often, each repository has its own content categories, APIs, search protocols and security architecture. However, since the development of generative AI tools, many organizations want to use the information and insights embedded within these repositories to power chatbots across their content ecosystems. GenAI chatbots can pull, synthesize and summarize data from disparate sources to answer questions from employees, business partners and customers. As a first step, content managers should organize, structure and tag content across their organizations to make it accessible to AI tools. GenAI uses large language models (LLMs), which organizations can train to understand the words and phrases within their content ecosystems. Headless CMSes offer a framework for structuring access to content, regardless of the repository that stores it. They let content managers embed contextual clues, such as metadata, within their content ecosystems. Content managers can also incorporate a knowledge graph -- a graphical representation of items and their relationship to other items -- to define relationships and meanings among content elements. Altogether, this data can enable LLMs to power the organization's chatbots.