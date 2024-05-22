Test your headless CMS knowledge

As the content landscape evolves, so must content management systems.

Increasingly, organizations must deliver content across multiple channels -- like webpages, mobile apps, smartwatches and social media, as well as new and emerging channels, such as virtual and augmented reality -- to create a seamless customer experience. As a result, headless content management systems (CMSes) have become an increasingly popular content creation model, and many vendors have popped up to fill the market demand.

Before headless CMSes saw widespread adoption, most organizations used traditional CMSes to manage and publish content. Traditional CMSes have monolithic architectures, which couple their back and front ends so non-technical users can use predefined templates to design websites. However, these architectures lack flexibility, as they can only deliver content to one front end. This limitation didn't pose challenges before 2010, because websites were the only digital channel most organizations required to meet customer expectations.

Now, modern consumers expect to interact with brands across many digital channels, sparking a rise in headless CMS adoption. The decision to use a headless CMS, however, should not be made lightly, because they aren't right for every organization.

