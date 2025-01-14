Drupal vs. WordPress vs. Joomla: What's the difference?

Organizations must weigh flexibility versus ease of use before they choose a web content management system because simpler systems tend to offer less customization.

Most organizations require a secure website that supports dynamic and static content and search engine optimization. However, key decision-makers, like IT professionals and content managers, must choose between three website-building approaches.

These approaches are the following:

Custom website. The technology underneath the site uses industry standards and freeware or vendor products, but developers can customize the overall structure. Website builder. Tools like Weebly, Wix and Squarespace let nontechnical users build sites but lack customization and can lead to vendor lock-in. Open source web content management system. Open source WCMSes, like Drupal, WordPress and Joomla, include a lot of built-in capabilities and offer more flexibility than website builders. They also let users modify their core infrastructure.

Open source WCMSes offer more functionality than website builders, but they require less investment than fully custom websites. For many organizations, this approach offers the right balance of price and capabilities.

To help IT professionals and content managers choose the right software to power their websites, they should know the difference between three common WCMSes: Drupal, WordPress and Joomla.

What is Drupal? Drupal is a free, flexible, open source WCMS that uses the PHP scripting language. It supports modules -- software components that extend functionality -- to add custom content types and complex functionalities. Additionally, its detailed content taxonomy and user permissions make it suitable for complex or large-scale websites. The tool suits complex government, educational and enterprise use cases but may be too complex for simple websites. Drupal is the second most-used open source WCMS of the top 10,000 websites and has a community of over 1 million members, including over 100,000 active members. The presence of this community has led to the development of over 50,000 modules that extend the core system's capability and over 3,000 themes that customize a website's look and feel.

What is WordPress? WordPress, the most popular open source CMS, also uses PHP and relies heavily on plugins, which are small software add-ons that extend its functionality. These plugins are similar to Drupal's modules but generally require less coding knowledge to use. The system's ease of use and plugins let both beginners and seasoned developers quickly build websites. The tool also offers an intuitive dashboard that makes it effective for bloggers, small business owners and nontechnical users. WordPress is the most used open source WCMS of the top 10,000 websites. It offers over 59,000 plugins and over 13,000 free themes.

What is Joomla? Joomla -- also PHP-based -- sits between WordPress's simplicity and Drupal's complexity, as it balances user-friendliness with developer features. The tool has extensive content management capabilities and advanced access control. It works well for small to midsize organizations and sites that require detailed community features or portals. Joomla is the seventh most-used open source WCMS of the top 10,000 websites. The tool offers over 5,000 extensions and has been translated into over 60 languages.