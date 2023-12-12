Tutorial: How to use tar to back up and restore files in Linux

The tape archiver utility is widely used in the Linux world. Referred to as tar, it is useful for backing up and restoring files quickly and easily.

The tar command is useful for several purposes. These include the following:

Standard file backup.

Standard file restoration.

Bundling files to transfer across a network.

Bundling files for easier consumer downloads.

Typically, Linux users refer to the latter two -- bundled files that might also be compressed as archives. Tar operates based on two complementary functions: creating archives and extracting files. Creating archives, or tarballs, involves copying files into a group as a backup or for transfer. Extracting involves copying files out of a group to a directory. It can be helpful to think of creating tarballs as the backup function and extracting files as the restore function.

Users can combine tar with various compression utilities to help make tarballs easier to manage.

Create files Begin by confirming that tar is installed on your Linux system. It almost certainly is, but it's worth checking. Open a terminal console on your Linux computer -- any distribution. Type the following command. $ which tar You should see output indicating that tar exists on the system. The output reads /usr/bin/tar on most systems. If necessary, use your distribution's package manager to install tar. On Red Hat and similar distributions, type the following. $ sudo dnf install tar On Debian and similar distributions, type the following. $ sudo apt install tar Next, run the following commands to create a few resources to work with. $ cd ~ $ mkdir projects $ cd projects/ $ touch file1.txt file2.txt file3.txt $ echo "File 1 Contents" > file1.txt Figure 1. Creating some files for tar to work with. You have now created a directory named projects in the home directory and populated it with three text files. In this example, these resources represent user data that you need to back up on the system.

Back up and archive your files with tar To begin using tar, create an archive and copy the three text files into it. Here are the relevant tar options to create an archive. Option Description -c Creates the file archive. Think of it as the backup command. -v Returns output when the tar command completes. It is not necessary, but it can be nice to see what files the command copied into the archive. -f Specifies that the next object in the command is the archive. Required. -r Appends more files to an existing archive. Ensure you're in the projects directory, then type the following command to create an archive named backup.tar. $ tar -cvf backup.tar *.txt Figure 2. Creating a tar archive. The above command creates the backup.tar archive, copies any file containing the .txt extension and displays the names of the files copied. The command would have worked fine without the -v option. The -r option adds files to an existing archive. For example, if you created an archive containing three files and then realized you'd forgotten a fourth file, you could add the fourth file by using the -r option. $ touch file4.txt $ tar -rf backup.tar file4.txt In some cases, you might need to exclude specific files from being included in the archive. The --exclude {filename} option causes tar to avoid the specified file. At this stage of a typical backup, you might copy those files to another storage disk or cloud to protect them from corruption, deletion or additional changes. For the purpose of this exercise, assume you copied the files over to your preferred secondary storage method.

Simulate a data loss You now have a backup of your text files. Carefully run the following command in the projects directory. $ rm -f *.txt Figure 3. Simulating an accidental deletion. Imagine that you accidentally deleted the three text files. Use the ls command to confirm that the files are gone. Because you've used the tar command, you have a backup of the files and can restore them. Assume that you've copied the backup.tar archive from your secondary storage location and are ready to extract your text files from it.

Restore your files with tar Restoring files with tar is straightforward. The process copies the files from the archive to the destination location. Extracting the files does not destroy the archive; it is a copy action. Begin by displaying the contents of the backup.tar tarball. Use the -t option, as seen below. $ tar -tf backup.tar Figure 4. Viewing the contents of a tar archive. Viewing the contents of the archive is useful when you have multiple backups and aren't sure which archive contains the files you wish to restore. Once you've determined that you have the right archive, you can restore the files. Here are the two key options to do so. Option Description -x Extracts the files from the archive to the current directory. -f Specifies that the next object in the command is the archive. Required. You can use the -v option again to display the files extracted. To restore all files from the tarball, type the following. $ tar -xf backup.tar Figure 5. Extracting all files from a tar archive. Use the ls command to display the directory contents. You should see the three text files you've archived as shown in Figure 5. Type cat file1.txt to confirm that the file's content exists.

Restore a single file If you're only trying to restore one file, simply specify the file name in the command. For example, to restore only the first text file, type the following. $ tar -xf backup.tar file1.txt Figure 6. Extracting a single file from a tar archive. Use the ls command again and observe that the backup.tar file still exists. The extract process copied the text files from the archive. The archive remains a valid backup source.