A checklist to consider when moving to a new data center

Depending on the size of a data center, it can take up to three years to complete construction of a modern facility. After construction is complete, all existing operations must transition from the current data center to the new one.

Transitioning operations, data, servers, IT equipment and more to a new data center is usually a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This task can be daunting, especially if operations can't afford downtime or service interruptions. Data center admins can transition to a new facility on their own, but professional moving companies are also available.

Data center moves are stressful, but with proper planning, they can be successful. The following information serves as a checklist that outlines what admins can do themselves and where professional help is necessary. No matter which transition route is taken, admins have an important part in it. It's best to know all the steps involved to be able to make the best decisions.

Inventory list and device configuration A thorough inventory list of physical and virtual assets is the most important item to have while transitioning to a new data center. Even if an inventory exists, it should undergo review. Professionals review inventory lists at a significant cost. Data center infrastructure management and asset management software can also help start an inventory list. The inventory should encompass a list of assets, device configuration and dependencies. Key assets include the following: Servers.

Switches.

Storage arrays.

Modems.

Mounted racks and cabinets.

Wall boards.

Shelves. Include the make, model, serial and asset tag numbers, location (rack and RU numbers), network name and purchase date of everything. Also, list the last software update dates and releases. Device configuration Make columns for numbers of processor sockets and types, memory, hard drive or solid-state drive sizes, number of network interface cards, OSes and application software. Include everything that can quickly duplicate this device if it fails. Dependencies Dependencies are the most difficult to accurately determine, particularly in virtualized environments. There are two questions admins should ask themselves: If this device goes down, what goes down with it? What other devices in the data center are necessary for this device to accomplish all its functions? Every specialist, such as the network manager, OS manager, storage specialist and server techs within the organization, must be a part of answering these questions.

Asset planning Admins use asset planning to provide a basis for device move scheduling and to determine what assets must be replaced or duplicated to achieve a smooth transition. Equipment in the current data center might be out of date. Assess the equipment within the data center at least a year before transitioning to the new facility. A year is an ample amount of time to budget for necessary equipment replacements. Admins can also discuss hardware lease and purchase terms with vendors. Ask the following questions when determining hardware leases and purchases: Can expiring leases extend month to month until the move date?

Can vendors overlap new equipment before the transition so it's up and running in parallel? This requires a cutover on the critical date. A duplicate core switch for the network is necessary to run in parallel through the move. Data centers with redundant core switches should move half of them ahead of time. This saves in cost, but it has risks. To decide where a data center can and cannot afford downtime, determine which hardware has critical applications, and consider the dependencies. It might be beneficial to have extras of some devices. To enable transitioning in leapfrog fashion, preconfigure duplicate devices, install and activate them, and then take the old units down and reconfigure them to duplicate other units. This technique maintains uninterrupted services with minimum investment. If outdated devices are replaced, make sure they are preconfigured, installed and tested to avoid a lot of headaches. As a note of caution, move weekend is not the time to start upgrades, software updates or patches. Complete all upgrades and updates at least a day before the move.

Ensure the new room is ready After construction is complete, the new data center should undergo a test by a third party that specializes in data center commissioning. Problems and deficiencies become difficult to fix after a transition. Before moving into the new data center, it is important to understand all the new systems and facility configurations. It's better to postpone the move than to deal with a less-than-perfect facility after everything is in.