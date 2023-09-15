How to write an SELinux policy

Security-Enhanced Linux is a kernel security module created by the National Security Agency to provide a mechanism for access control policies. SELinux includes a set of kernel modifications and user tools to help configure access control policies on Linux.

SELinux can cause problems with applications that behave outside the norm. Web servers, like Nginx or Apache, configure apps to serve sites from a directory that doesn't follow the default document root. Get site-specific data from /srv/www instead of /var/www. Apache or Nginx blocks web servers from serving up content from the nonstandard directory unless SELinux is aware of the change.

Some admins disable SELinux on their servers due to complications with app configuration due to the policies' restrictions. This could leave servers open to attacks, however. Knowing how to write a SELinux policy enables developers to work with confined rules.

SELinux domains Writing a SELinux policy isn't like writing a Bash script. Complicated files aren't created and executed with SELinux. Instead, think of them more like iptables rules. SELinux policies set domains and disable various Boolean values. Each SELinux domain takes care of a specific aspect of the system. The five different domains are as follows: inti_t. Systemd. httpd_t. HTTP daemon threads. kernel_t. Kernel threads. syslogd_t. The logging daemons for journald and rsyslogd. unconfined_t. Processes executed by users in the unconfined domain.

SELinux context SELinux context contains additional information. The four different SELinux contexts are the following: SELinux user. Linux users mapped to SELinux users. Role. A role-based access control attribute that serves as an intermediary between domains and SELinux users. Type. Definition of a domain for processes. Level. Optional information that is an attribute of Multi-Level Security and Multi-Category Security.

Policies The two different types of policies are Targeted and Multi-Level Security: Targeted. Applies access controls to a limited number of processes that are most likely to be the targets of an attack. Multi-Level Security. Applies access controls to multiple levels of processes, each of which might have different rules for different users.