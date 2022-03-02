Anomalo Pulse dashboard aims for data quality insights

Data quality startup Anomalo expanded the capabilities of its flagship platform today with the general availability of its new Pulse dashboard for data insights.

Anomalo, based in Palo Alto, Calif., was founded in 2018 and raised $33 million in a series A round of funding in 2021. The vendor's platform provides data quality visibility for data pipelines that are used for data analytics and business intelligence.

With the Pulse dashboard, Anomalo is now providing its users with an enterprise-wide view of data across an organization. The dashboard can identify data trends about timeliness and quality that can then be used to optimize data usage.

"The enterprise challenge for data quality is fundamentally that data comes into the business faster than it can be cleansed and governed, and that data quality is treated as a static one-time exercise rather than an ongoing process of cleansing and enrichment," said Hyoun Park, an analyst at Amalgam Insights.

"This approach makes it difficult to effectively prioritize data quality efforts across the organizational data ecosystem," he said.

Pulse provides a new view for data quality The market for data quality is growing, and it is competitive, with multiple vendors vying for customers, including Bigeye, data integration vendor Talend and Superconductive. Meanwhile, Park said the data quality charts provided by Anomalo aren't necessarily unique in and of themselves. He noted that modern data quality technologies commonly provide visualizations for data quality coverage, completeness and improvements. But what differentiates Anomalo to some degree is its iterative and continuous approach to measuring data quality and validation over time. "In addition, Anomalo Pulse provides directional guidance on the most important data quality activities at any given moment, rather than an undifferentiated and nonprioritized list of data quality issues," Park said. "These charts help demonstrate Anomalo's focus on helping data departments to see the full scope of data quality challenges that data analysts face across the business's data environment," he added.