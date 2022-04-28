Hasura enables GraphQL joins for data federation

Connecting multiple GraphQL services is about to get easier with a new capabilities from Hasura that are generally available on Thursday with the vendor’s 2.6 release.

Enterprise GraphQL vendor Hasura has developed its own platform to enable organizations to tie different data sources together using the open source GraphQL API standard.

A key challenge that often has faced users is the need to use multiple GraphQL services. Querying across multiple GraphQL sources in an integrated, efficient approach can be complicated.

The new GraphQL joins feature in the Hasura 2.6 update aims to help users address that challenge, providing a degree of data federation for GraphQL data sources.

Hasura's approach to data federation with GraphQL is a way to simplify software development, said Paul Nashawaty, analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

Businesses have increasing demands to build new data applications and the skill gap or lack of resources slows down the process, he noted. Hasura accelerates the delivery process but also acts to eliminate custom coding that may require extra time and skill to unify data sources, he said.

"As for the general direction that Hasura is headed, I see this offering as an optimized data bridge in the data ecosystem," Nashawaty, said. "With this bridge, producers and consumers of data can work with new and heritage sources."

Hasura bridges data silos with GraphQL joins The vendor has been incrementally adding capabilities over the past year to help join different data sources together, said Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura. In 2021 the vendor added the ability to enable Hasura as a GraphQL layer to connect multiple databases and execute what is known as a SQL join across them. With databases, the ability to use SQL to join rows from two or more tables is a common feature. Hasura is now adding with the update the ability to execute GraphQL joins. Users will now be able to combine data from across multiple GraphQL data sources, enabling a form of data federation. The GraphQL joins capability is part of the Hasura metadata engine that powers the vendor’s platform and Gopal noted that Hasura is still using the open source GraphQL specification that is overseen by the GraphQL Foundation, of which Hasura is a founding member.