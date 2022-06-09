Meltano 2.0 provides a superset of open source DataOps tools

Nearly a year after spinning out from developer collaboration vendor GitLab, Meltano is out with the general availability of its 2.0 platform for DataOps.

The vendor also said that alongside the platform update, it raised $8.2 million more in funding, bringing total funding up to $12.4 million. Meltano had raised $4.2 million when the company was launched in June 2021.

The open source-based data integration vendor combines multiple tools that help organizations build out data pipelines and DataOps processes.

Meltano aims to enable organizations to easily use the different tools together, providing a dashboard interface for management and visualization that combines tools into a DataOps pipeline.

When Meltano was founded, its primary tools included the Singer project for data connectors and dbt for data transformation. With the 2.0 update, the vendor expanded the DataOps platform with support for Apache Airflow for scheduling and workflow orchestration, Apache Superset for analysis and Great Expectations for data quality.

Meltano faces no shortage of competitors in the DataOps market, including Datafold, which has a focus on data reliability; DataKitchen and its DataOps Platform; and Talend's data fabric. Even as a 2.0 release, Meltano's DataOps platform is lacking a number of capabilities. Most notably, it isn't yet available as a cloud-managed service that is easy for organizations to use without the need to install software.

How HackerOne uses Meltano for DataOps Bug bounty platform provider HackerOne is among the users of the Meltano DataOps platform. The company builds and maintains a data platform that provides actionable information for its users, and Meltano is at the core of the platform. The future of DataOps is a data platform that is entirely defined in code, all the way from the data ingestion to the visualization of information. Jobert AbmaCo-founder, HackerOne The Meltano framework helps HackerOne's engineers rapidly develop new streams of information that are fully tested and easy to maintain, said Jobert Abma, co-founder of HackerOne. "The future of DataOps is a data platform that is entirely defined in code, all the way from the data ingestion to the visualization of information," Abma said. "Prior to implementing Meltano at HackerOne, we had to combine and maintain a lot of tools ourselves, which led to a development stack that was hard to maintain, hard to test and hard to orchestrate deployments for. Meltano solves these problems for us."