Talend Data Fabric updates data health functionality

Data integration vendor Talend is updating its namesake data fabric with the Spring ‘22 platform release, providing organizations with enhanced data health capabilities.

Talend introduced the update on May 9, with general availability set for June.

The Talend Data Fabric provides users with a data fabric platform that includes data integration and management tools.

Among the core capabilities of the platform is the Talend Trust Score, a metric to measure, monitor and improve the state of data health within an organization. Talend first introduced the trust score in its 2020 and has iterated on it since then, in 2021 adding the ability to measure the trust of data shared by APIs.

With the Spring ‘22 update, Talend is now providing organizations with the ability to understand data health by dataset group s , as well as delivering a new trend view to see trust scores over time.

Data health and being able to trust data isn't just about generating analytics outcomes, said Paige Bartley, an analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research.

Bartley noted that according to research conducted by her firm, data quality remains a top-ranking challenge affecting the delivery and adoption of self-service data programs within organizations.

"The ability to have faith in the consistency and relevancy of data is critical to supporting a highly productive data culture, in which all workers can be empowered to drive business value via the access and leverage of data resources in their daily roles," Bartley said. "The more that workers can have consistent visibility into the health and relevancy of datasets, the more that productivity and confidence with data is fostered -- accelerating data literacy and data productivity. "

Data health advancements in the Talend Trust Score update The Talend Trust Score can now be assessed on individual datasets as well as customizable groups of datasets. Previously the trust score didn't provide the same group level view. With the update, users can now get a micro or macro level quality visualization into datasets. The new Talend Trust Score Trending capability provides a temporal view to allow customers to detect how data quality is changing over time, said Justyn Davidson, technical product marketing lead for Talend. With the historical view of data over time, it's possible for users to see the impact of data interventions, when and where users took action on a data set or added or modified a data pipeline to improve data quality.