Neon previews serverless PostgreSQL database service

Startup Neon, Inc. introduced a new open source cloud serverless PostgreSQL database focused on developers.

The San Francisco-based vendor released the serverless service in a technical preview on June 15, after originally intending the system to be for general availability. Neon said it will make the service generally available in the coming months.

Neon is led by Nikita Shamgunov, who is known in the database community as the founder of unified database vendor SingleStore, formerly known as MemSQL. Shamgunov is also a partner at venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, which has also invested in Neon. To date, the startup has raised $24 million.

Getting PostgreSQL to work well in the cloud is a challenge that multiple vendors besides Neon are trying to take on.

Among the cloud managed PostgreSQL services are Google’s AlloyDB, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL, EDB's BigAnimal cloud database and Azure Database for PostgreSQL from Microsoft.

Neon is looking to differentiate itself with its serverless PostgreSQL database service by focusing on developers and integrating tooling to build applications.

A key feature of Neon is the ability to branch the database in order to try out new scenarios and build additional capabilities. Unlike some PostgreSQL services, Neon does not yet support analytical data and is intended only for transactional data.

Simulating supply chain changes with a cloud PostgreSQL database Among the early users of the Neon database is Giancarlo Chiappe, senior software development engineer at Atlanta-based supply chain management system vendor KetteQ. KetteQ is now developing the next-generation version of its product, which provides users with supply chain simulation capabilities for their data. In this architecture, KetteQ plans to use Neon for transactional data and the open source Clickhouse database for analytical data, Chiappe said. With the ability to branch the Neon database, users will have the capability to change forecasting values on the branched Neon database and see the impact in real time, he said. For example a user in a simulation could shut down a factory and see the impact on the supply chain. The forecasting capability that Neon enables will lead to better supply chain decisions for businesses, Chiappe said. "In this next-gen version of our product, Neon will be useful for its managed instant up database and branching features," he said. "Internally we will start new Neon databases and branches on the fly to provide a secure simulation environment for the client where the original production data is not affected."