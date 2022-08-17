Arcion data pipeline updates for schema evolution

Arcion updated its namesake platform with a series of improvements to accelerate new data through data pipelines.

At the foundation of the Arcion platform are change data capture (CDC) capabilities that enable an organization to get data out of one source, like a database or an online SaaS platform such as Salesforce, and into another database as part of a data pipeline.

The updates to the Arcion platform include better integration with Oracle Autonomous Database, as well as new support for Google's BigQuery, Microsoft Azure-managed SQL Server, and Imply, which is based on Apache Druid. Arcion also added what it calls a “schema evolution” feature that aims to keep data structures updated across the data pipeline.

Arcion competes against vendors including Oracle with the GoldenGate service, Debezium, an increasingly popular open source technology, and FiveTran, which acquired CDC vendor HVR in September.

"CDC isn’t a new market anymore," said Gartner analyst Sharat Menon. "For scalable growth, Arcion, or any another new vendor, for that matter, will need to first find innovative ways to grab mind share away from the established vendors."

Menon noted that while Arcion has multiple integrations and partnerships with cloud data platform vendors, he said the vendor still needs more technology and go-to-market partnerships with product vendors.

Why CDC is needed for modern data pipelines CDC is an increasingly relevant piece of the data landscape, Menon said. Traditional data integration workloads were batch oriented, which was good for extracting, transforming and loading (ETL) data at predefined intervals. While those workloads are still there, organizations increasingly require ETL operations that are closer to real time. "There are many use cases today, such as real-time product recommendations and fraud detection that require data to be moved in near-real time, in order to support business decisions in near-real time," Menon said. "CDC supports such workloads." Modern CDC isn't just about basic data replication either. While database management systems have provided data replication capabilities for decades, organizations now require standalone products that can use logs or triggers to capture changes from a wide range of source databases and replicate those changes to a wide range of target databases, Menon said. And as cloud migration projects become commonplace in many organizations, replicating data from on-premises databases to cloud databases has become a critical requirement, he added.