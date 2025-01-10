How AI is shaping the future of the travel sector

The travel sector was an early adopter of AI, with airlines, cruise lines and hotels leading the way decades ago by using advanced analytics to optimize pricing and operations. Now, the travel and tourism industry is figuring out how to advance its use of AI to improve business operations and better serve customers.

"AI and generative AI have truly emerged as disruptive technologies," said Kartikey Kaushal, a senior analyst with Everest Group, a global research and management consulting firm. "They're transforming how businesses, including those [in the travel industry], operate."

According to Everest Group's market tracking, he said, the sector's AI adoption growth rate -- measured by the number of services purchased -- is between 14% and 16% annually.

Leaders and analysts in the technology and travel industry, including Kaushal, pointed to numerous examples of AI in action, highlighting its role in dynamic pricing, optimized operations and improved customer experience. But there are also challenges and risks as the industry expands its AI use: Travel and tourism organizations must take advantage of the efficiencies that AI brings without losing the human touch travelers want.

10 AI use cases in the travel sector Here are 10 use cases for AI in the travel sector that demonstrate the technology's benefits. 1. Dynamic pricing Businesses in the travel sector were some of the earliest to use AI to adjust prices based on market conditions, said Suseel Menon, Everest Group's practice director. This approach, known as dynamic pricing, considers factors such as demand fluctuations, competitor prices, weather patterns and major events that could affect travel. Although the travel industry has used AI for dynamic pricing for years, Menon said its use is becoming more sophisticated and personalized. "Dynamic pricing has been done with machine learning for quite some time," he said. "But what's changing is the nuance, the hyperpersonalization of it.... If you look for [a travel option] three or four times, [businesses] potentially know if you're comparing prices or whether you're on the fence, and they're able to tweak their prices." 2. Automation of office tasks Travel and tourism organizations are using AI to make business operations more efficient and automated, a trend mirrored across industry sectors, said Erika Richter, vice president of communications for the American Society of Travel Advisors. "They're using it to enhance their business and how they conduct business," she said. For example, travel agents are using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT to write emails and marketing material, she said. AI tools can also assist with onboarding new customers, as well as routing customer calls and emails to the right specialists to accelerate response times and service fulfillment. 3. Operational efficiency and asset management Travel companies are also using AI to automate back-office functions and improve efficiency, Menon said. For example, transportation companies are using AI for asset management, fleet maintenance, predictive maintenance, route selection and route optimization. These applications help businesses reduce downtime and repair costs, minimize scheduling delays and improve overall service efficiency. 4. Summarization of information Travel companies can use AI to summarize and personalize information for travelers, Menon said. For example, an online booking site could use generative AI to summarize reviews of destinations or activity options, based on a customer's questions or interests. 5. Additional automated services AI is being used to automate many tasks that once required human effort, said Alex Cosmas, a McKinsey partner specializing in advanced analytics for the travel and logistics sectors. Travel firms today use many types of intelligence to serve customers and assist human workers in providing support, Cosmas said, from classical machine learning to large language models. 6. More customer empowerment and self-service options Along the same lines, AI enables customers to handle more travel-related tasks themselves, Richter said, whether via internet searches, travel company websites or self-service tools created by travel companies. Richter cited prospective travelers use generative AI to more thoroughly investigate travel options and design itineraries tailored to their interests. Travelers can more easily book those AI-generated trip plans themselves, she said, often using AI-enabled chatbots and other AI-powered self-service tools. In addition, Richter said, travelers are bringing those AI-generated plans to travel agents, using them as a starting point for conversations. Travel agents can then refine the plans to better match what the customer has in mind. 7. Smoother experiences The travel industry uses AI to minimize friction for customers and "to make the actual 'day of' magical," Cosmas said. Travelers can see this application of AI at work when they use hotel kiosks or mobile apps to check in and out of their hotel rooms, he explained. Similarly, hotel staff -- aided by AI algorithms embedded in their company's IT systems -- can instantly offer customers dining, theater and other recommendations tailored to their tastes. And travel apps use AI to make similar real-time recommendations, including links to reservations so customers can immediately lock in their plans, Cosmas said. 8. Measuring customer sentiment To ensure customers are having a good time, some businesses in the travel sector are using AI to measure customer sentiment more accurately. "One of the biggest applications of AI is uncovering customer satisfaction without asking directly how they're feeling," Cosmas said. A range of AI capabilities are used to do this, Cosmas explained. For example, voice sentiment analysis uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand human speech and categorize its tone as positive, negative or neutral. In some cases, AI can even automate responses to reinforce positive sentiments or remedy neutral or negative ones. 9. Improved customer experience Travel companies are using the data they gather from customer sentiment analysis and other sources to enhance both operational efficiency and customer experiences, Kaushal said. This data can help companies refine services and deliver better value throughout the entire travel journey. In fact, improving the customer experience is a primary driver of AI adoption for technology buyers in the travel industry, according to the Everest Group's research, he said. 10. Enhancing problem-solving with AI agents The travel industry is exploring how agentic AI can enhance travelers' experiences, Menon said. Agentic AI systems can autonomously make decisions and take actions, enabling them to work independently and without direct human intervention. As an example, Menon described the scenario of a canceled flight. An AI agent would first identify the problem and then take action to address it: booking a new flight, ensuring bags are routed to the right plane, notifying relevant hotels or car rental companies about the updated plans, and sending the traveler the revised itinerary.