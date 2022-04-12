Arcion brings change data capture platform to the cloud

Arcion is aiming to make it easier for organizations to connect one data source to another in the cloud with the general availability today of its Arcion Cloud change data capture service.

Based in San Mateo, Calif., Arcion has previously had on-premises as well as a self-managed virtual private cloud editions of its platform available.

Arcion was known as Blitzz until it changed its name on Feb. 17 as part of the vendor’s $13 million Series A funding round. Alongside the name change, the vendor brought in new president and CEO, Gary Hagmueller, who has had a long career in data management, including serving as CEO of graph database vendor Dgraph.

With the Arcion Cloud service the vendor is now providing users with a managed SaaS edition to help with CDC operations.

Arcion's platform enables organizations to replicate data from sources that are on premises or in the cloud such as relational database management systems (RDBMS), into other data targets, such as data warehouses or cloud applications.

CDC is an approach that monitors for data changes in a source location and then shares those changes with a target location. The Arcion Cloud platform combines CDC with elements of extract, transform, load technology as well, providing transformations to adjust the data format and schema to meet user requirements.

There is a growing need for CDC capabilities, according to analyst Paige Bartley of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 451 Research. Bartley noted that hybrid architectures remains common, especially for large and data-intensive organizations.

"The ability to integrate data from historical business-critical systems such as RDBMS with newer data repositories such as cloud-native SaaS applications is a critical capability, yet the differing architecture of these data systems can create complications," Bartley said.

The challenges of change data capture But CDC technology presents a number of difficulties. Bartley noted that 451 Research survey data has identified volume of data and speed as key concerns in enabling real-time data integration. Change data capture can play an important role in ensuring the ongoing availability and near real-time relevance of data, she said. Beyond the volume of data and need for real-time updates, Hagmueller said he also sees data formats as being a key challenge of CDC -- one that the vendor’s platform seeks to address. Arcion’s technology understands the rules and structure of data sources, which helps provide users building data pipelines into target destinations with the right structure. "It's really an effort to make sure that the data structures are understood so you don't have to go and poke around in the dark while you figure out what are the important bits," Hagmueller said.