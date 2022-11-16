Microsoft SQL Server 2022 bridges on premises to cloud

Microsoft SQL Server 2022 is generally available today, marking the first major update for Microsoft's long standing on-premises database technology in three years.

A key theme of the Microsoft SQL Server 2022 update is integration with Azure SQL cloud database services, providing a way for organizations to bridge the on premises to cloud divide.

Microsoft SQL Server was first launched in 1989. Over the last decade in particular an increasing volume of workloads have moved off premises to the cloud, where Microsoft offers a number of different platforms including Azure SQL database.

Microsoft SQL Server 2022 has been in preview since 2021 providing organizations with early access. The cloud integrations that are part of the SQL Server 2022 release enable organizations to back up databases to the cloud for disaster recovery.

The updated database is also integrated with other cloud data services including the Azure Purview data governance service and Azure Synapse Analytics.

Microsoft SQL Server competes against other relational databases including Oracle Database, IBM DB2 and the open source PostgreSQL database.

SQL Server is becoming increasingly more tightly integrated into Microsoft’s broader ecosystem strategy with the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform in the cloud, said Gartner analyst Adam Ronthal.

"SQL Server is increasingly Azure aware for business continuity, easy connectivity to cloud analytics via Synapse and governance with Microsoft Purview," Ronthal said. "This strengthens Microsoft’s hybrid cloud story."

From on premises to the cloud with Microsoft SQL Server 2022 One of the new features that Microsoft SQL Server 2022 enables is for organizations to use the cloud for disaster recovery. Organizations can now choose any Azure cloud region to have an Azure SQL Managed Instance to support disaster recovery for SQL Server 2022. Organizations often have multiple SQL Server deployments on premises for high-availability, but for disaster recovery they need to move data to a different location. The combination of Azure SQL Managed Instance with SQL Server 2022 now enables organizations to get a read-only replica of their data, from which they can recover when needed. "This was honestly the most used feature even in the preview for SQL Server 2022, because why would you not do it? Anybody who's running in production has to do disaster recovery," said Asad Khan, VP of SQL products and services at Microsoft.