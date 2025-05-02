Fivetran adds reverse ETL with acquisition of Census

Fivetran, a specialist in data integration, unveiled the pending acquisition of Census in a move aimed at adding capabilities that enable customers to take action based on insights gleaned from analyzing their data.

Based in San Francisco, Census is a reverse extract, transform and load (ETL) technology vendor whose platform enables users to send prepared data back into applications where it can be used to inform decisions. Before being bought by Fivetran, the vendor raised $80.3 million in venture capital funding, including $60 million in 2022.

Fivetran, based in Oakland, Calif., provides traditional ETL capabilities that enable users to ingest data from original sources through a network of nearly 1,000 connectors and integrate their data to prepare it for analysis.

However, before the acquisition of Census -- revealed Thursday -- Fivetran users had to connect a different system to Fivetran to send data back to the applications where it could be analyzed. Given that the acquisition complements Fivetran's pre-existing capabilities, adding Census' reverse ETL capabilities is significant, according to Michael Ni, an analyst at Constellation Research.

It's a strong strategic fit. When evaluating an acquisition, I look at four things: product overlap, shared technology stack, executive alignment and go-to-market compatibility. This deal checks all those boxes. Michael NiAnalyst, Constellation Research

"It's a strong strategic fit," he said. "When evaluating an acquisition, I look at four things: product overlap, shared technology stack, executive alignment and go-to-market compatibility. This deal checks all those boxes."

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Following the closing, Census's employees, including co-founder and CEO Boris Jabes, will join Fivetran.

Complementary capabilities Since it was founded in 2012, Fivetran has grown quickly. To date, it has raised more than $850 million in funding, including $565 million in a single round in 2021 and another $125 million in 2023. Using the funding, the vendor has added capabilities including automated data transformation through an integration with DBT Labs, a private deployment option and a series of connectors that enable customers to ingest high volumes of data without losing performance. In addition, Fivetran made two other acquisitions, buying HVR in 2021 to add change data capture and Teleport Data the same year to introduce data replication. But until the acquisition of Census, Fivetran customers could not port their integrated data out to the applications where employees do their work without going through the time-consuming task of configuring a pipeline or the expense of adding tools from another vendor. Adding reverse ETL is important because it eliminates that need to develop or buy capabilities beyond Fivetran's offering, according to Ni. "Reverse ETL allows users to take the unified, cleansed data that Fivetran has loaded into a cloud warehouse like Snowflake and push it -- contextually -- into operational applications where business actions happen," he said. "This makes the data not just analytical, but actionable." Beyond providing additive capabilities, the acquisition of Census makes sense for Fivetran because the two vendors share a similar developer-friendly stack that caters to users of Snowflake and DBT Labs, among others, Ni continued. Kevin Petrie, an analyst at BARC U.S., similarly noted the importance of adding Census' reverse ETL capabilities because of how they complement Fivetran's platform. In addition, with Census specializing in sending customer data back to work applications and Fivetran targeting data integration from databases and SaaS applications, the combination will help Fivetran compete with other data integration vendors. "Reverse ETL is a nice complement, giving Fivetran users the ability to synchronize data [in both directions] across SaaS applications and data warehouses," Petrie said. "This also helps differentiate Fivetran against its data pipeline competitors." Following its acquisition of Census, while differentiated from some competitors, Fivetran is not the lone data integration vendor to provide reverse ETL capabilities. Informatica enables reverse ETL. So do Boomi and Qlik through its acquisition of Talend, among others. But whether unique among data integration vendors or not, Fivetran's acquisition of Census to add reverse ETL is valuable for the vendor's customers. Customer feedback, in fact, was a motivator for the move, according to Fivetran chief operating officer Taylor Brown. "Our customers have been asking for this for a long time," he said, noting that more than 200 Fivetran users already use Census as well. "We've had dozens of internal requests logged around reverse ETL. Instead of building from scratch, we saw an opportunity to move faster by bringing in a team that's been laser-focused on solving this problem for years." Now, Fivetran's product development focus is to fully integrate Census into Fivetran so users -- especially those developing AI tools that require high-quality data in real time -- can manage both importing and exporting data in one place, Brown continued. Focusing on capabilities that enable AI development is wise, according to Petrie. However, toward that end, the vendor, which focuses largely on ingesting and integrating structured data, should add capabilities that enable users to prepare unstructured data as well, Petrie said.