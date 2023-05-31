How to approach data mesh implementation

In today's data-driven world, organizations grapple with managing vast amounts of data effectively. The centralized data architectures in place for decades no longer suffice.

Without a well-defined data foundation, business teams and stakeholders struggle to access data for analysis. Data silos, inconsistent data quality management and outdated data governance policies all hinder business intelligence.

Businesses need a more decentralized and federated data management architecture. In a 2022 study by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by financial company Capital One, the vast majority of respondents reported challenges that include difficulties with data integration from multiple sources, managing data for analysis, and a lack of tracking and enforcing adherence to data governing policies.

Data mesh has emerged to overcome these challenges. Data mesh is an organizational approach to building data platforms that emphasizes decentralization and domain-driven data ownership. It enables more flexible and agile data management by breaking down monolithic data systems into smaller, more modular components. Each domain or team is responsible for the quality, availability and governance of its own data.

Although data mesh proposes a new approach to data management, its execution can still be an elaborate process. In this blog, we'll discuss how to create a data mesh architecture that promotes data democratization, self-service and autonomy. Domain-specific data hubs, in our experience, are the foundation of data mesh strategies.

Data mesh principles There are four key principles of data mesh that business leaders need to understand for a shift toward this decentralized data architecture: Domain-driven data ownership. Data ownership is based on domain expertise rather than technical expertise. Each team defines its data domain and ensures the data is accurate and up to date.

Data ownership is based on domain expertise rather than technical expertise. Each team defines its data domain and ensures the data is accurate and up to date. Self-service data infrastructure. A self-service data infrastructure includes tools and platforms for teams to collect, process and analyze data.

A self-service data infrastructure includes tools and platforms for teams to collect, process and analyze data. Federated computational governance. A central governing body provides a framework for quality and security, while the responsibility for maintaining those falls within the individual domains. Centralized data governance drives interoperability within the domain, complementing the federated domain-centric work.

A central governing body provides a framework for quality and security, while the responsibility for maintaining those falls within the individual domains. Centralized data governance drives interoperability within the domain, complementing the federated domain-centric work. Data as a product. Data is not a byproduct of software development but its own product. Treat data with the same care and attention as any other product, focusing on quality, usability and scalability.

Data platform patterns and evolution Architectures such as data lakes and data warehouses have long been the strategy to store, process and analyze data. However, as the volume and complexity of data continues to grow, the following architectures are starting to show their limitations and drawbacks: Data lake. A data lake is a large repository of raw data. It stores structured and unstructured data from multiple sources in its native format. Data lakes can become disorganized and difficult to manage as the volume of data grows.

A data lake is a large repository of raw data. It stores structured and unstructured data from multiple sources in its native format. Data lakes can become disorganized and difficult to manage as the volume of data grows. Data warehouse. A data warehouse is a large centralized repository of data optimized for reporting and analysis. It can support complex queries and provide a single source of truth for business reporting. However, data warehouses can be expensive to implement and require a significant amount of upfront planning and design.

A data warehouse is a large centralized repository of data optimized for reporting and analysis. It can support complex queries and provide a single source of truth for business reporting. However, data warehouses can be expensive to implement and require a significant amount of upfront planning and design. Data lakehouse. A lakehouse -- a combination of a data warehouse and a data lake -- enables enterprises to systematically extract insights like a data warehouse, via SQL or machine learning, while taking advantage of the scaling and cost benefits of a data lake. However, it has limited agility with adding new features because everything is centralized and monolithic. Data engineers must clean up data from teams that have limited incentive to ensure information is accurate as it goes in. Many organizations are now exploring newer approaches such as data mesh architecture to overcome these limitations. How data mesh compares to other data architectures.