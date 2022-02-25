How to manage disaster recovery in SQL Server

Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system that can support a wide range of applications, but the data must be readily available to those applications whenever they need it.

Any disruptions to databases services -- whether from natural disaster, equipment failure, cyber attacks or other causes -- can prevent an organization from performing routine operations and conducting everyday business. This may lead to disgruntled users, lost revenue and tarnished reputations. An organization must have an effective disaster recovery strategy that helps to minimize disruptions to SQL Server services, especially when supporting mission-critical workloads.

Organizations of all types and sizes use SQL Server to support transaction processing, business intelligence and analytics applications.

Planning for the worst Like similar database products, such as Oracle Database or IBM's Db2, SQL Server is built on the Structured Query Language (SQL), a standardized programming language that provides a foundation for managing relational databases and querying their data. SQL Server uses a modified implementation of SQL -- referred to as Transact-SQL -- that adds a set of proprietary programming extensions to the standard language. Applications that rely on SQL Server must be able to access the data to meet workload requirements, but unexpected events can cause databases to become unavailable or lead to data loss. Disruptions to data services can occur for numerous reasons, including the following: a user inadvertently deletes critical data;

a malware attack encrypts or destroys data;

an employee spills coffee on the storage system;

a power failure causes data to become corrupted;

an earthquake destroys physical storage infrastructure;

a hard disk drive (HDD) fails and all data on that drive is lost;

an administrator inadvertently formats an HDD that contains active data;

software corruption leads to data loss or lack of availability; and

a rogue employee steals a physical storage device. SQL Server has features that can help protect against disaster, many of which are part of the platform's high-availability capabilities. These are by no means the only reasons that data might become unavailable but illustrate the wide range of crises that could strike any organization at any time. Whatever the cause, the only way to protect against data loss and service disruptions is to implement a disaster recovery strategy that minimizes downtime and ensures the safe recovery of any affected data. Fortunately, SQL Server has features that can help protect against disaster, many of which are part of the platform's high-availability capabilities. The primary goal of a DR plan is to ensure business continuity if disaster strikes. Not all plans are the same, however, nor should they be. A DR plan should be tailored to meet an organization's specific data protection requirements. For example, data that drives a mission-critical financial application might require immediate recovery, but data that's used to generate monthly sales reports can likely tolerate a longer delay. When planning a DR strategy, an organization should determine the following three metrics: Recovery Time Objective (RTO). This is the maximum amount of time an application can be offline as a result of unavailable data. The metric determines how quickly data needs to be back online after an incident.

This is the maximum amount of time an application can be offline as a result of unavailable data. The metric determines how quickly data needs to be back online after an incident. Recovery Point Objective (RPO). This is the acceptable amount of data loss that can be tolerated if an event occurs. This metric is often considered in terms of time. For example, if a database is backed up every two hours and a disaster occurs right before the next scheduled backup, all data changes that took place since the last backup are lost.

This is the acceptable amount of data loss that can be tolerated if an event occurs. This metric is often considered in terms of time. For example, if a database is backed up every two hours and a disaster occurs right before the next scheduled backup, all data changes that took place since the last backup are lost. Recovery Level Objective (RLO). This is the level of granularity at which the data should be recovered, such as the instance, database or table level. An organization will ultimately have to balance the risk of data loss against the costs of implementing a DR strategy. The shorter the RTO and RPO (in terms of time) and the finer the RLO granularity, the greater the costs.