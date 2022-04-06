StorageCraft DRaaS outage highlights layered protection need

A backup and disaster recovery vendor's cloud outage caused by human error has analysts stressing the necessity for multiple points of data protection.

StorageCraft, an Arcserve company, reported an issue with its disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) on March 9, according to Arcserve's status page. The StorageCraft DRaaS degradation has affected regions in the U.S., Ireland and Australia. As of April 6, StorageCraft Cloud Services in Ireland and Australia still reported a partial outage.

"We are acutely aware of the importance of following protocol in the management of data to eliminate any type of error, including human, and are undertaking a complete internal review and audit," Arcserve CEO Brannon Lacey said in an email to SearchDisasterRecovery. "Our No. 1 business priority is to resolve this incident as soon as possible."

External factors such as cyber attacks can cause outages, so it's incumbent on vendors to minimize internal errors, said Christophe Bertrand, practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget.

"This shows not just for Arcserve or StorageCraft, but for the industry in general, if you're delivering a service, whether it's an application, a workflow or a backup -- especially backup and disaster recovery -- the standards are really high to ensure that the service doesn't get interrupted," Bertrand said.

As a general rule, to proactively prevent against outages, data protection customers shouldn't be putting all their eggs in one basket, said Johnny Yu, research manager at IDC.

"This doesn't necessarily mean you need multiple backup vendors or you need to be using both a DRaaS and some separate backup system on top of it," Yu said. "But you should have contingencies."

StorageCraft DRaaS outage includes metadata issue Engineers identified the cause of the issue on March 12, according to the incident report on Arcserve's status page. An update on April 6 said the vendor was "continuing to work on a fix for this issue." During planned maintenance, an array of servers containing critical metadata was decommissioned prematurely, according to Lacey. "As a result, some metadata was compromised, and necessary links between the storage environment and StorageCraft DRaaS cloud were permanently lost," Lacey said. "Impacted partners cannot replicate to or fail over machines in some of the StorageCraft Cloud Services data centers." The vendor did not say how many customers were affected by the StorageCraft outage nor how much data was lost. It has notified the affected partners. "We have identified several recovery scenarios dependent on the type of machine that partners are running. These scenarios have been communicated to partners," Lacey said. "We are in the process of re-seeding machines and are continuously communicating progress to all partners." The vendor did not provide a specific timetable for full recovery. "We have gathered all necessary data of impacted machines to address the situation fully in an acceptable timeframe," Lacey said. StorageCraft and Arcserve merged in 2021, bringing together two data protection product portfolios, including Arcserve's Unified Data Protection backup and recovery software, and StorageCraft's ShadowProtect data protection software and OneXafe scale-out storage and backup appliances. Arcserve traditionally sold its products through value-added resellers, while the StorageCraft merger provided a managed service provider (MSP) ecosystem and SMB customers. When the service becomes unavailable because of something that could have been prevented, to me that's a negative for the provider, there's no way around it. Christophe BertrandPractice director, Enterprise Strategy Group Smaller organizations without big IT departments rely on MSPs and backup as a service (BaaS) and DRaaS vendors, according to Bertrand. "So you would expect a very high standard of service and management," said Bertrand, who previously worked in product marketing at Arcserve. "Human errors happen, clearly. But I feel that this is probably going to be something that puts a dent in their reputation. "When the service becomes unavailable because of something that could have been prevented, to me that's a negative for the provider, there's no way around it." On the positive side, Bertrand said the communication about the StorageCraft DRaaS outage has been clear and consistent, which is what customers should expect from a major service provider. "I do hope it's an opportunity for them to shine in their recovery and be better in the future," Bertrand said.