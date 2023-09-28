Everbridge 360 emphasizes communication, preparedness

Critical event management provider Everbridge launched a new platform that helps organizations monitor risks and emergencies and communicate in times of crisis.

Everbridge 360, which became generally available this month, provides new features such as message templates and a full-screen takeover option and integrates the vendor's risk intelligence, communications, collaboration and coordination capabilities.

"This is [a] unified platform for all of enterprise resilience," said Julie Deppe, director of product management at Everbridge.

Overcoming communication hangups Everbridge 360 speeds up communication and incident response and minimizes errors in communicating by bringing resources under one platform and incorporating new capabilities, according to the vendor. "In situations where it's an imminent threat to life, it can even do a full-screen takeover," Deppe said. The desktop takeover targets recipients based on the message -- they could be anyone the sender would like to notify, such as admins or employees. Users can predetermine event categories based on risk intelligence feeds. Custom event type creation enables users to link events, alerts and templates. We've brought risk event configuration into the communication process. Julie DeppeDirector of product management, Everbridge "We've brought risk event configuration into the communication process," Deppe said. "We can drive better accuracy by recommending templates that would be used for communication, in order to remove a couple of things that come into play -- the 'fear of sending out,' errors, things like that." Sometimes an organization can take its time crafting a message. Other times, a mass notification message needs to go out in seconds. "It easily tells you, there is no mistake you're about to send this to 50,000 people," Deppe said. Everbridge had to recently apologize to one of its own customers -- the state of Florida -- for a test alert that mistakenly went out to millions of resident cellphones on an early morning in April, caused by human error. CEO David Wagner said on Everbridge's website that the company has added safeguards so clients only receive messages when necessary. The "voice of the customer" has been key in Everbridge 360 development, Deppe said. The vendor tested the product and used focus groups through an early adopter program. The product was in development long before the Florida testing incident, according to Everbridge. Everbridge 360 provides a resilience platform that includes crisis communication.