How to maintain network continuity in a DR strategy

With an ever more interconnected world, reliable network connectivity is critical. It is also something few companies can exert control over.

SaaS tools, email, electronic data interchange, cloud providers and websites all require connectivity. A business without network continuity is open to serious financial loss and reputational damage. Information is the lifeblood of any modern organization, but network infrastructure can be fragile.

Network disasters take many forms, including equipment failure, power loss and human error. Network outages are further compounded by the fact that repairing the infrastructure takes time.

Network continuity is tough, not impossible Fortunately, the increased dependence on networks hasn't gone unnoticed. Most modern routers have backup connectivity modules installed by default or as an optional add-on. Thanks to the widespread adoption of 5G mobile networks, these devices can provide seamless coverage across backup connectivity to enable business to continue. This feature is often referred to as network continuity. This kind of failover scenario is ideal for small businesses to keep going during an outage. It used to be a slow and suboptimal affair, but has become much better in recent years. Today, it is a good option for smaller organizations. Network circuits need downtime for maintenance, and that downtime isn't often included in a service-level agreement. For larger businesses, however, network continuity might not provide the level of connectivity required. At a larger scale, with multiple carriers, tools start to get expensive. Unfortunately, lots of connectivity flows through the same hole in the ground because it is much cheaper to share one conduit than dig a second. In fact, there doesn't even need to be a cable break or outage. Network circuits need downtime for maintenance, and that downtime isn't often included in a service-level agreement (SLA).