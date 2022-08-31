Use ISO/TS 22317:2021 to shape your business impact analysis

One of the most important activities to perform in the course of preparing business continuity and technology disaster recovery plans is the business impact analysis.

A business impact analysis (BIA) identifies and analyzes business processes and activities to determine the impact on an organization if it cannot perform those activities due to disaster or other disruptive incidents.

The BIA process received some important assistance with the International Organization for Standardization's launch of ISO/TS 22317:2021 Security and resilience -- Business continuity management systems -- Guidelines for business impact analysis. This standard provides useful guidance for organizations preparing for a BIA.

Where does a standard fit in the BIA process? ISO/TS 22317:2021 describes issues for organizations to address while they plan and execute the BIA. Admins can also address these issues when they write the BIA report after the assessment and when they review the results. The standard does not provide a template or other tool that BCDR teams can use as a BIA activity. Following the standard's outline and recommended activities, however, will ensure that the business addresses the right issues and finds relevant and actionable outcomes. BIAs have traditionally been developed using homegrown approaches and frameworks. Most BIAs are customized and developed by the employees or external consultants assigned to the BIA. Typical tools include Microsoft Office applications such as Word and Excel, with project management activities supported using Microsoft Project, among other available tools. Numerous BCDR plan development software options also include BIA modules that can help facilitate the process. Along with a risk analysis, a BIA provides essential operational, financial, competitive and reputational details of an organization by identifying its most critical processes, people, facilities and technologies. It also identifies potential outcomes to the organization if one or more critical processes are disrupted or damaged beyond short-term repair efforts. In addition, BIA results identify critical time frames in the form of two pivotal metrics: recovery time objective and recovery point objective. From an audit perspective, ISO/TS 22317:2021 can be an important foundation for BIA development as demonstrating compliance with the standard is an important finding for auditors.