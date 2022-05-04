TeamViewer's AiStudio: the next evolution for AR

TeamViewer’s new addition to its augmented reality platform Frontline, AiStudio, enables enterprises to train AI models for image and object recognition, without users needing any programming skills.

The remote connectivity software vendor, founded in 2005 and based in Goppingen, Germany, introduced AiStudio on May 3.

Supporting Frontline with AI technology was the next natural step for the vendor in the evolution of the platform, which already had a built-out AR foundation, according to TeamViewer.

For now, the pre-set applications for AiStudio are quality assurance and workplace safety. For example, AiStudio can verify whether workers are wearing hygiene gloves properly and if products are damaged or assembled correctly.

The next evolution AiStudio represents an evolution for TeamViewer and AR, said Thomas Brannen, a virtual and augmented reality analyst at OnConvergence. The first step is getting AR right. It's important to use AR effectively capturing video and data then sending it to a remote technician who overlays the data back into the user’s AR glasses or device, he said. Once the basics of the AR technology are established, then it’s time to start combining AI and AR, Brannen said. For example, in a warehouse workers putting products on shelves could be shown where to put the items. People receiving inventory could be directed to the exact place to find it. This would be especially helpful for new hires or trainees, according to Brannen. "AI is going to be a critical component for AR in the future," he said. "We want to be able to put on the glasses and have them be smart. Without all of that you're just looking at a piece of equipment." Meanwhile, other AR vendors are also moving toward that natural progression of intelligence in AR by incorporating AI, Brannen noted. These include TeamViewers' competitors such as Microsoft with its HoloLens Two glasses, enterprise AR vendor Magic Leap, Google and Amazon.