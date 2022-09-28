DataRobot managed AI cloud now generally available

DataRobot now offer enterprises the option for the vendor to manage their AI workloads and machine learning projects on its private cloud.

The AI vendor made its Dedicated Managed AI Cloud service generally available on Wednesday.

The new service is a hosted version of the vendor’s AI Cloud platform it introduced a year ago.

It comes a month after DataRobot laid off 26% of its staff amid management turmoil and said it would restructure the organization.

The service builds on DataRobot’s AI Cloud by offering enterprises the latest features of the service in a virtual private cloud that is managed by DataRobot experts, according to the vendor.

Advantages of both approaches The Dedicated Managed AI Cloud provides enterprises with the best characteristics of cloud and on-premises deployments, said Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at Omdia. It gives enterprises the option of deploying AI workloads in their own data centers, while still being able to take advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the cloud without the challenge of managing projects in-house, he said. “I don't have to manage, set up and secure those resources,” Shimmin said. “I don't have the downside of having to share those resources with other customers on a platform” like a public cloud. The managed cloud approach is also useful for enterprises concerned about security but that still want cloud-level performance, he added. “If you’re a startup working in the financial sector, [this] kind of makes sense,” he said. ‘If you’re a gaming startup that’s just making your game and you’re not even working with customer data yet … you would either self-host it or you would go for the pure SaaS.”