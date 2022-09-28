your123 - stock.adobe.com
DataRobot managed AI cloud now generally available
The Dedicated Managed AI Cloud gives enterprises the ability to deploy their AI workloads on a cloud managed by DataRobot, with the option of on premises.
DataRobot now offer enterprises the option for the vendor to manage their AI workloads and machine learning projects on its private cloud.
The AI vendor made its Dedicated Managed AI Cloud service generally available on Wednesday.
The new service is a hosted version of the vendor’s AI Cloud platform it introduced a year ago.
It comes a month after DataRobot laid off 26% of its staff amid management turmoil and said it would restructure the organization.
The service builds on DataRobot’s AI Cloud by offering enterprises the latest features of the service in a virtual private cloud that is managed by DataRobot experts, according to the vendor.
Advantages of both approaches
The Dedicated Managed AI Cloud provides enterprises with the best characteristics of cloud and on-premises deployments, said Bradley Shimmin, an analyst at Omdia.
It gives enterprises the option of deploying AI workloads in their own data centers, while still being able to take advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the cloud without the challenge of managing projects in-house, he said.
“I don't have to manage, set up and secure those resources,” Shimmin said. “I don't have the downside of having to share those resources with other customers on a platform” like a public cloud.
The managed cloud approach is also useful for enterprises concerned about security but that still want cloud-level performance, he added.
“If you’re a startup working in the financial sector, [this] kind of makes sense,” he said. ‘If you’re a gaming startup that’s just making your game and you’re not even working with customer data yet … you would either self-host it or you would go for the pure SaaS.”
The need for options
The managed service can make AI operations easier for organizations by removing the burden of worrying about details such as how many servers are required and maintaining them, said Mike Gualtieri, an analyst at Forrester.
DataRobot is also catering to potential customers that are looking for options, he said.
“One of the big trends in cloud computing is hybrid cloud computing,” Gualtieri said. This means enterprises are not only running their workloads on public clouds, but also on premises. “It makes DataRobot more attractive because there's more deployment options.”
While DataRobot did not provide pricing information for the Dedicated Managed AI Cloud, Gualtieri said the vendor should strive for a model that aligns with the consumption-based pricing of public cloud vendors like Google and AWS.
The vendor should also strengthen its edge AI strategy, he continued.
“The models created in DataRobot, how can they deploy those on the edge?” Gualtieri said.
The managed cloud is DataRobot's first product release since former CEO Dan Wright quit in May after it was revealed he and other executives sold company when sales projections were down.
The once high-flying vendor, which raised more than $1 billion in venture capital since its founding in 2012, fired more than a quarter of its staff in August as part of what it said was an organizational restructuring. Earlier rounds of layoffs came in May and March 2020.