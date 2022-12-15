Lensa AI app mixes up data, privacy and representation

For many people, paying for the Lensa AI image editing app to generate "magic" avatar images of themselves is about following a cool trend on social media.

For author and podcast host Elizabeth Leiba, creating an avatar of herself with the controversial, widely used new app was more than a trend. It was about representation.

Risk versus benefit For Leiba, the representation Lensa provides is worth the privacy risk of handing over facial data to a company that can then profit from that data. "My images are across social media," Leiba said, adding that she has been using tools such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since their inception. "We know that already information about us is constantly being collected and being used and misused. So even though I think about that, it's almost like a risk-reward calculation." She said the reward of seeing herself represented in a different light as a Black woman balances the risk associated with the app. As the author of the newly released book I'm Not Yelling: A Black Woman's Guide to Navigating the Workplace, Leiba is aware of the lack of representation for Black people in corporate America, on social platforms and in the general media. Image of Elizabeth Leiba by Lensa "Black folks in general, we haven't seen ourselves reflected in art," Leiba said. "If you think about the history of art and the legacy of art, it typically has always been framed through the lens of the majority and the Western lens of beauty." Over the past month or so, avatars created by Lensa have flooded social media pages. While Lensa has been around since 2018, Lensa's parent company, Prisma Labs, introduced the Magic Avatar feature last month. The feature enables users to turn themselves into fairies, princesses, astronauts or even anime characters for as low as $3.99. The app also offers membership and other options. To make the images possible, Lensa uses a text-to-image deep learning AI-generating tool called Stable Diffusion. Stable Diffusion is trained on data publicly found on the web. While many users found Lensa cool and alluring, it didn't take long for critics to find problematic details about this new AI trend.

The fine print A key problem is that millions of people jumped on the internet meme to provide Lensa with their face without reading the details about how their data would be used. "People are turning over, in many instances, more than five, perhaps even 10, if not more, images of themselves," said Michael Bennett, director of the education curriculum and business lead for responsible AI at the Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University. "Meanwhile, the policies, terms and conditions are very aggressive in terms of the company." While Prisma Labs' privacy policy promises that users' facial data will only be used "to apply different stylized filters or effects," the terms and conditions of use differ. Prisma Labs did not respond to requests for comment. Black folks in general, we haven't seen ourselves reflected in art. If you think about the history of art and the legacy of art, it typically has always been framed through the lens of the majority and the Western lens of beauty. Elizabeth LeibaAuthor and podcast host Before Dec. 15, the app's terms of use stated that users grant the company "a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable, sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, distribute, create derivative works of [their] user content." Prisma Labs changed its terms of use on Dec. 15 to describe the rights granted as "time-limited" and "revocable" in an apparent concession to critics of the previous terms. What Prisma Labs is saying to users is that the company has the right and ability to transfer these rights or license them to another company without paying for their subsequent use, Bennett said. "They could certainly be paid by another entity for access to the data," he added. "Folks are probably going to be in for a rude awakening if they decide later that they want not to be involved in whatever ventures the parent company decides to enter into using their data." While one could argue that Prisma Labs needs to be more transparent about its policies or that users need to be more educated, Bennett said this is more a case of people needing to do more due diligence and inform themselves about the app details. "The policy is right there," he said. "If people are willing to read, they can learn what a parent company can do with that data if they turn it over." However, in a global digital culture in which hundreds of millions of people freely present their faces to the world through selfies and social media posts, Lensa's terms of use are not new. "This language is not exclusive to Lensa," said Chirag Shah, professor at the Information School at the University of Washington. "This is what we always sign up for. It's just that in some cases, the potential for harm may not be as much as in others."