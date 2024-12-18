Enterprises shift to on-premises AI to control costs

In 2025, enterprises shifting generative AI to production after two years of experimentation will consider on-premises deployment as a cost-effective alternative to the cloud.

Organizations have tested the capabilities of large language models underpinning GenAI services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud since OpenAI sparked the AI gold rush in late 2022. The experimentation showed how GenAI could significantly improve business operations and send cloud costs dramatically higher.

Rather than having tough conversations with CFOs over soaring cloud expenses, CIOs will pursue on-premises AI when the underlying technology is less expensive than the cloud, experts said. Better software from startups and packaged infrastructure from vendors such as HPE and Dell make private data centers a way to balance cloud costs.

In fall of 2024, Menlo Ventures surveyed 600 U.S. IT decision-makers in enterprises with at least 50 employees. The venture capital firm found that 47% developed GenAI in-house.

In roughly the same timeframe, Informa TechtTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group surveyed 1,351 senior IT and business managers. The study found that the percentage considering both on-premises and public cloud equally for new applications in 2025 rose from 37% in 2024 to 45%.

At the same time, hardware makers reported significant increases in AI system sales.

In early December, HPE reported that revenue from AI systems rose 16% to $1.5 billion for the quarter ending Oct. 31. In nearly the same timeframe, Dell reported that orders for AI servers rose to a record $3.6 billion while the company's sales pipeline grew more than 50% across all customer types.

"Customers are looking for all shapes and sizes of AI-ready or AI-capable servers," said David Schmidt, senior director of Dell's PowerEdge server line.

Heavily regulated companies or those with strict governance rules have typically avoided the cloud to fully control data privacy and security. AI will not change that dynamic.

What's different is that Fortune 2000 companies will pursue on-premises AI because it offers more cost controls than the cloud, said John Annand, an analyst at research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

"It's not uncommon for us to get bills that we review for our members, and they're spending $750,000 or a million dollars or more a month in the cloud," Annand said.

Global manufacturing company Jabil develops and deploys nearly all GenAI applications on AWS. CIO May Yap monitors costs and constantly reviews the company's cloud use to ensure maximum efficiency.

"Does moving to the cloud actually give you the cost advantage? In certain cases, it doesn't," Yap said. "But what we have done is undergo this [constant process] called cloud financial optimization that inspects and sees how you rationalize the cloud consumption."