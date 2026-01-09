Setting the stage for 2026: Continuing AI pragmatism

Welcome to 2026, the year AI continues its methodical journey toward pragmatism.

There isn't an AI bubble in 2026. There is no issue with ROI for AI, regardless of how folks interpreted MIT's "State of AI in Business 2025" report about ROI. (How do you measure ROI on proofs of concept, and why would you measure ROI on POCs?)

As a reminder, AI is still in its infancy, and this is particularly true for enterprise AI. The majority of enterprises have less than three years' experience with AI, which means the structures, culture, processes and lifecycle management of AI are not fully formed, let alone mature, in most organizations.

Those who have succeeded with the application of AI -- for example, companies such as Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and SAP -- are a relatively small group of AI innovators that have one thing in common: they started with AI five to 10 years ago, committed to the technology as a long-term investment. These organizations learned during that time what was needed for structure, culture, processes and lifecycle management. When generative AI and agentic AI materialized, they adapted quickly and accelerated.

All this to say that survey research from Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, repeatedly shows enterprises are committed to AI. In 2026, organizations will accelerate their investments and commitments, continuing the boring-sounding but critical work of operationalizing AI in their organizations.

Is this a prediction? No, it's a trend. It's been one for a few years and will remain one for a few years to come. Let's move on to some predictions.

Free ChatGPT shuts down or gets severely restricted; users shift to Gemini, Copilot OpenAI cannot sustain free ChatGPT unless it moves to an ad-supported revenue model. This isn't likely, or it would have happened already. Google and Microsoft view their respective Gemini and Copilot apps through a different lens; they are largely complementary to adjacent revenue streams, such as search and Microsoft 365. As such, they can offer these apps for free or at discounted rates. Once OpenAI starts to lose ChatGPT users, what happens? It will lose its market clout and cease to dominate AI stock market trends.

Physical AI emerges In 2026, a market ecosystem is coalescing to accelerate the adoption of a new area: physical AI. HCL Technologies has a definition that works for our purposes: "At its core, physical AI unites cognition and mechanics. It combines AI models, simulation and real-time perception with robotics and sensors to create systems that learn from experience, adapt to uncertainty and work seamlessly with humans. ... Traditional AI operates in the digital realm, generating predictions or automating software workflows. Physical AI, by contrast, functions in dynamic and uncertain real-world environments. Designed for resilience, it handles variability in objects, environments and human collaboration, enabling enterprises to move beyond advisory roles toward autonomous operational capability." At CES this week, NVIDIA announced the availability of a comprehensive physical AI stack, including robot foundation models, simulation tools and edge hardware. Physical AI is not just about robots for manufacturing and logistics; it also has applications for sectors such as energy, transportation, construction, public safety and general field service management.