Canva is showing us a glimpse of knowledge work's future

I spent some time at Canva Create this week, and, as events go, it's wildly different from the normal events I'm at. Canva, historically, has been made by and for designers, and this comes through loud and clear at the event. But here's the thing: Canva has many of the parts needed to become the future of not just design (an area I won't pretend to know that well), but knowledge work in general.

Last year, I also attended this event, and my main takeaway was that there's a large, grassroots user base of Canva, and that the company was using this to make a pivot to enterprise. There was the usual AI this-and-that, but the single most important thing I learned was that behind all the vibes and colors and tools was a massive data layer. This data layer is accessible to all the document types, code and workflows in Canva, and it's specifically used in the context of Canva Sheets. Sheets is a spreadsheet feature, but it's less of a Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets alternative than it is a software-defined, customizable view into the contents of the data layer. I left Canva Create 2025 thinking two things:

That was the coolest keynote I've ever seen.

These guys could really be successful if they decide to branch out past creatives and really go after enterprise use cases.

In the intervening 12 months, Canva released its own AI model and built and trained more than a hundred other models that are used for specific tasks. This enabled it to build lots of AI tools that focused on things like image generation, image layering, video generation, etc. For a lot of these specialized tasks, Canva's fine-tuned models are coming in cheaper and faster than the big, general-purpose frontier ones with comparable output quality -- a quiet but significant signal about where AI is going.

This is glossing over a lot of work, but it all culminated in what was released this week: Canva AI 2.0. And while there are significant improvements to Canva's design capabilities that deserve attention, even Canva has started referring to itself not as a "design company with AI," but as an "AI company that does design."

Cliff Obrecht, Canva's co-founder, took it a step further, putting Canva alongside Google and Microsoft as "the third productivity suite." It's the first time I've heard this from Canva directly, and it's one of the reasons I left the event thinking, "This is the future of all knowledge work."

Canva is becoming the second brain Canva AI 2.0 introduced a concept called memories, and among the types of memories that Canva stores are organizational (brand) memories and personal memories. Organizational memories include things like brand guidelines and company voice. Admins (or brand leaders) can configure these memories and push them out to everyone in an organization, ensuring that all content, including AI-generated content, adheres to brand guidelines. This is really useful, but the real eye-opener was personal memories. To build a personal memory, Canva scans all the documents a user has created, learning their voice, their style, their perspective. It spans all document types, including those that have been uploaded into Canva or that are accessible through connectors to other corporate information stores, such as Microsoft Office or Google. In this way, it builds a model of each end user, just like the second brain concept that's been transforming knowledge work. These memories are stored as editable Canva documents that users can browse and modify directly, which is very similar to how second brains work. This, coupled with agentic features like scheduled tasks and collaborative work planning and execution, means that Canva is effectively bringing the concept of the second brain to the masses in a way that's immediately personal and useful. This is coming at the perfect time, because while second brain implementations are great for developers and power users that aren't afraid to get their hands dirty, they're not for the faint of heart. Is Canva's attempt to bring the idea of the AI co-collaborator exactly the same as a second brain? No. It's missing most of the knobs and dials and full-on agentic features that developers and power users would want. But that's not who it's for. It's for designers and marketers and, increasingly, other roles.