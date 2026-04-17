Canva is showing us a glimpse of knowledge work's future
With Canva AI 2.0, the company appears to be evolving from a design tool into a full-fledged, AI‑powered productivity platform that could reshape knowledge work.
I spent some time at Canva Create this week, and, as events go, it's wildly different from the normal events I'm at. Canva, historically, has been made by and for designers, and this comes through loud and clear at the event. But here's the thing: Canva has many of the parts needed to become the future of not just design (an area I won't pretend to know that well), but knowledge work in general.
Last year, I also attended this event, and my main takeaway was that there's a large, grassroots user base of Canva, and that the company was using this to make a pivot to enterprise. There was the usual AI this-and-that, but the single most important thing I learned was that behind all the vibes and colors and tools was a massive data layer. This data layer is accessible to all the document types, code and workflows in Canva, and it's specifically used in the context of Canva Sheets. Sheets is a spreadsheet feature, but it's less of a Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets alternative than it is a software-defined, customizable view into the contents of the data layer. I left Canva Create 2025 thinking two things:
- That was the coolest keynote I've ever seen.
- These guys could really be successful if they decide to branch out past creatives and really go after enterprise use cases.
In the intervening 12 months, Canva released its own AI model and built and trained more than a hundred other models that are used for specific tasks. This enabled it to build lots of AI tools that focused on things like image generation, image layering, video generation, etc. For a lot of these specialized tasks, Canva's fine-tuned models are coming in cheaper and faster than the big, general-purpose frontier ones with comparable output quality -- a quiet but significant signal about where AI is going.
This is glossing over a lot of work, but it all culminated in what was released this week: Canva AI 2.0. And while there are significant improvements to Canva's design capabilities that deserve attention, even Canva has started referring to itself not as a "design company with AI," but as an "AI company that does design."
Cliff Obrecht, Canva's co-founder, took it a step further, putting Canva alongside Google and Microsoft as "the third productivity suite." It's the first time I've heard this from Canva directly, and it's one of the reasons I left the event thinking, "This is the future of all knowledge work."
Canva is becoming the second brain
Canva AI 2.0 introduced a concept called memories, and among the types of memories that Canva stores are organizational (brand) memories and personal memories. Organizational memories include things like brand guidelines and company voice. Admins (or brand leaders) can configure these memories and push them out to everyone in an organization, ensuring that all content, including AI-generated content, adheres to brand guidelines. This is really useful, but the real eye-opener was personal memories.
To build a personal memory, Canva scans all the documents a user has created, learning their voice, their style, their perspective. It spans all document types, including those that have been uploaded into Canva or that are accessible through connectors to other corporate information stores, such as Microsoft Office or Google. In this way, it builds a model of each end user, just like the second brain concept that's been transforming knowledge work. These memories are stored as editable Canva documents that users can browse and modify directly, which is very similar to how second brains work.
This, coupled with agentic features like scheduled tasks and collaborative work planning and execution, means that Canva is effectively bringing the concept of the second brain to the masses in a way that's immediately personal and useful. This is coming at the perfect time, because while second brain implementations are great for developers and power users that aren't afraid to get their hands dirty, they're not for the faint of heart.
Is Canva's attempt to bring the idea of the AI co-collaborator exactly the same as a second brain? No. It's missing most of the knobs and dials and full-on agentic features that developers and power users would want. But that's not who it's for. It's for designers and marketers and, increasingly, other roles.
Going beyond design
The core of Canva's story is around designers, for sure. That's its pedigree, and the creative aura is persistent everywhere you look. But if you follow the trail of breadcrumbs, you can see glimpses of the path Canva is on. It's a path that I think Canva sees, too, but I'm honestly not sure. It's not as cool, and the vibes are decidedly more low-key, but Canva is -- purposely or not -- on a path to disrupt workplace productivity in general in the very near future.
It starts with the aforementioned Sheets, but we all know displacing Excel is effectively impossible. It's really powerful to still be able to ingest Excel docs or Google Sheets into Canva's data layer, then use that to create presentations, proposals, etc. with seamlessly integrated AI. In fact, Canva only has one file type for everything it does, so it can optimize its AI for a single file type rather than having to figure out how to work with dozens of different formats.
This isn't the same experience you get with Office 365 and Copilot, or even Google Workspace with Gemini. Sprinkled in among the various content creation and graphics design conversations were other things that have typically resided in the less creative corners of knowledge work: pitch deck creation, product messaging documents, go-to-market workflow and campaign tracking, QBRs, etc.
Campaign tracking and QBRs stick out to me because they're without a doubt more data-driven, business-focused workflows and outputs that aren't usually thought of in the same breath as the design side. (Surely they're connected, but I've never attended a QBR that required a graphic designer, and there's an entire marketing tech angle that should also be explored.) They are, however, the next rung up the ladder as Canva grows from grassroots, product-led growth to widespread use across the enterprise. And again, the AI is seamlessly integrated everywhere.
If design, marketing, and now sales start using Canva, the company suddenly has a huge footprint in an organization. If other use cases are adopted, organizations might eventually wise up to the fact that they've got so many workplace productivity suites in use that they want to consolidate. And by then, Canva might have very well earned a seat at the table as those organizations choose which ones to continue investing in strategically.
Could Microsoft and Google catch up? Maybe. Microsoft seems to have a more complex problem to solve, weaving AI and Copilot into everything without making it feel bolted on, but it also has the longest runway to make changes. Google and Gemini seem a bit more integrated, but neither appears to be as naturally integrated as Canva today. I'm not saying Canva will take over, but I am considering it a breath of fresh air that appears to be nimbler and more in touch with the way the world seems to be moving.
A few other thoughts:
- Canva announced an offline mode that lets you download documents and work with them while disconnected. This is presumably done using a progressive web app and some sort of file download. Nice to have, for sure, but it got me thinking about the device-level capabilities. If Canva has all these models, some of which are rather small, would it be able to use on-device inference resources like the NPU on an AI PC? This would lighten the load on Canva's data centers and also enhance the offline experience.
- Canva Enterprise customers benefit from Canva Shield, which is a set of policies that includes indemnification for AI outputs that would infringe on any other creator's intellectual property. I haven't seen this before, and I think it's worth pointing out because it's the kind of thing you don't see from the frontier models.
- I'd be curious to see what memories organizations and admins have access to. Second brains can be personal and portable across models. Canva's approach is locked within Canva, which can unlock some amazing functionality and efficiency, but it also introduces some potential concerns that the company should address. It's one thing to provide a tool to make end users more productive. It's another for an organization to take those memories and use them to build digital twins that could ultimately reduce the need for (or outright replace) the workers themselves. To be fair, this isn't a Canva problem as much as a broader issue in the AI age: Where is the line between corporate IP and acquired human skills that the company has hired?
There's a lot to think about here, but I really do think that we're getting glimpses of the future of knowledge work. Whether or not it will be Canva is another story, but the company is proving new ground in bringing agentic AI to the hands of end users in a very Canva-like way, and we're all sure to learn something from it that will be useful as AI continues to transform the digital workspace.
Gabe Knuth is the principal analyst covering end-user computing for Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.
Enterprise Strategy Group is part of Omdia. Its analysts have business relationships with technology vendors.