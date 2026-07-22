10 steps to support your HCM system post-go-live

An HCM implementation is not finished just because the system is live. After launch, HR and IT teams still need to answer employee questions, resolve defects, manage permissions, support integrations, process enhancement requests and keep the system aligned with business needs.

The post-go-live period is also when adoption becomes visible. Employees and managers may struggle with self-service tools, approvals, reporting, mobile access or new workflows that looked straightforward during testing. If those issues are not tracked and resolved, frustration can undermine the broader HR software change management effort.

A strong HCM support plan should define who owns system administration, how issues will be triaged, which vendors or partners remain involved and how HR will handle training, documentation, security and future releases.

Here are 10 things to consider when developing an HCM system support plan for post-go-live.

1. Who will support the system post go-live? Traditionally, IT maintained HR software. Today, HR often owns more of the day-to-day administration because many HCM systems are cloud-based and configurable by trained business users. HR and IT should still define who owns each part of post-launch support. For example, HR might own configuration decisions, workflow updates, reporting requests and employee support, while IT owns identity management, security architecture, integrations and data flows between the HCM system and other enterprise applications. The support plan should also name a business owner for major decisions. Without clear ownership, small defects, enhancement requests and process questions can sit unresolved after go-live.

2. Does HR have the resources to support the HCM application? The HR team may not have the skills or capacity to support the new system after launch. HCM support can require knowledge of configuration, workflows, reporting, data quality, security roles, vendor releases and business processes. HR leaders should decide before go-live whether existing employees can be trained, whether a new HCM administrator is needed or whether the organization needs temporary help from the implementation partner or a managed services provider. Ideally, those support requirements should be considered during HR software selection, not only after the system is already live. This decision should be realistic. Assigning HCM support to employees who are already responsible for payroll, benefits, recruiting or employee relations can create delays and burnout. However, creating a new role without considering internal career interests can also affect morale. The support model should account for both skills and workload. An HCM implementation is not finished just because the system is live.

3. Are proper documentation protocols in place? When IT maintains an enterprise-wide system, it typically documents requirements, reviews design decisions and records changes before they are implemented. HR needs a similar discipline when it owns or co-owns an HCM system. Documentation should include configuration decisions, workflow diagrams, security roles, reporting definitions, integration dependencies, testing results and release notes. HR should also document why important decisions were made, not just what changed. Strong documentation helps new administrators understand the system, supports audits and reduces the risk that future changes will break a related process.

4. Has HR created a mechanism to track issues and enhancement requests? IT teams typically use ticketing systems to track defects, enhancement requests, access issues and change requests for enterprise applications. HR may be used to handling employee questions through email and phone calls, but those channels are difficult to measure and prioritize during an HCM rollout. HR should use a ticketing or HR help desk system, or another structured process, to capture employee questions, defects and enhancement requests. The process should identify issue severity, business owner, expected response time, escalation path and resolution status. This tracking also creates useful data. HR and IT can use ticket volume, recurring questions and employee feedback to identify training gaps, process confusion, configuration problems and future enhancement priorities.

5. Will auditors approve a company's processes? A company's auditors may want to confirm that HR has approval processes for system access, security changes and confidential employee information. These controls are especially important for payroll, benefits, compensation, performance management, employee relations and reporting data. HR should work with IT, security, legal or compliance teams to define how access is requested, approved, reviewed and removed. The process should account for role-based permissions, manager access, administrator access, vendor access and any reporting or AI-enabled features that surface employee data. If HR has not created this process before go-live, it may need to build one quickly and potentially use a workflow, ticketing or access management tool to support it.

6. Will HR need the support of a third-party vendor and do they have the budget for that? If HR is responsible for managing the system after go-live, it may still need support from the software vendor, implementation partner or another third party. Complex configuration changes, integrations, payroll rules, reporting problems and vendor release updates may require expertise that the internal team does not yet have. HR leaders should confirm what post-go-live support is included in the vendor or implementation contract, how long that support lasts and what additional support will cost. They should also budget for future work, such as new modules, integrations, reporting changes or process improvements. Vendor support should not be treated as an emergency-only resource. Used well, outside help can support knowledge transfer and reduce the risk of rushed internal changes.

7. Will upcoming large projects interfere with post go-live support? The HCM system may go live when HR is also preparing for annual compensation planning, performance reviews, open enrollment, payroll year-end, recruiting surges or compliance deadlines. These work cycles can pull the same employees away from post-go-live support. HR leaders should map major business cycles against the HCM support plan. If a critical HR event falls soon after launch, the team may need extra support, a longer hypercare period or a smaller release scope. The goal is to avoid assuming that the same people can support a new system, resolve issues and run major HR processes at full capacity at the same time.

8. How will unplanned training needs be addressed? HR departments often create training materials and run sessions for employees and managers before go-live. However, training gaps often become clear only after employees start using the system for real work. The support plan should include time and budget for post-launch training. HR may need refresher sessions, manager office hours, updated job aids, short videos, FAQs, knowledge base articles or targeted training for employees who use mobile devices, work different shifts or complete specialized tasks. Support tickets and employee feedback can help identify where training is failing. If the same questions keep appearing, the issue may not be the employee; it may be the process, configuration or documentation.

9. Are HCM rollout resources allocated evenly across project phases? Large HCM implementations are often divided into multiple phases to reduce risk and complexity. However, project teams sometimes move too quickly from one phase to the next and leave too few resources to support the phase that just went live. Post-go-live support should be treated as its own phase, not leftover work. HR and IT should reserve resources for stabilization, issue resolution, reporting fixes, integration monitoring, training updates and early enhancement requests. If the next implementation phase begins too soon, unresolved problems from the first phase can carry forward and become harder to fix later.