Oracle Cloud HCM upgrade may get HR engaged in security

Oracle has upgraded its HCM Cloud security capabilities in a way that might make HR managers more involved in protecting data.

The upgrade includes the ability to identify security risks based on time, frequency, location, role and employee responsibility. If employee behavior is outside the norm for a particular individual, it might trigger an alert. The system, which uses AI and is available to Advanced HCM Controls customers, will also prioritize alerts.

The system uses graph-based analytics to detect security anomalies; supervised learning for better results and to provide training data for machine learning; statistical algorithms to uncover risks and refine the rules; and other AI-related capabilities.

It can send alerts to IT and HR managers, and Oracle believes that this will help improve cooperation. Both HR and IT will have to assess risk.

"Cybersecurity is no longer something you can silo," said Aman Desouza, senior director of risk cloud strategy at Oracle. "Everyone is responsible for it."

Mark Taylor, CEO of the Society for Information Management, an organization for senior IT professionals, said there is a "natural propensity" toward silos in business.

But the idea that HR takes care of the people and IT takes care of the technology doesn't meet the needs today, according to Taylor. "The reality is it's so integrated," he said.

Both Desouza and Taylor noted that cooperation between HR and IT security is dependent on organizational maturity. This need for cooperation is growing, Taylor said.

With COVID-19's effects on remote work, "there's suddenly a more pressing need for collaboration between HR and and the IT department simply because everyone is now dispersed," Taylor said. Organizations need to know where their employees are and where they have permission to be, he said.

Oracle HCM Cloud security upgrade