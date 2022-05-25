Remote work gives introverts a voice at meetings

Toyota Motor Corp. and Google have discovered that remote work is empowering for the introverted.

These more reserved employees were long in the habit of staying quiet during office meetings. But when COVID-19 forced a shift to remote work and the use of digital collaboration tools, both companies found that quieter employees were more likely to contribute to discussions when using the chat feature.

With remote work tools such as Microsoft Teams or Zoom, employees can ask questions in a video chat queue without having to voice those questions or concerns at a meeting or in an auditorium.

"It has definitely created a level playing field between what I call introverts and extroverts," said Vipin Gupta, chief innovation and digital officer at Toyota Financial Services, during a fireside chat at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium this week.

Gupta said he's seen the shift to digital tools pave the way to more interaction among colleagues. It used to be that "the same five people will stand up in the town hall asking the questions," he said. "Now there's much broader participation."

The ability of employees to speak up via chat has "allowed folks that maybe weren't a certain persona or in a certain place to have a say," said Mike Daoust, managing director of Chrome Enterprise at Google. "That has been a benefit out of this," he said, referring to the shift to remote work.