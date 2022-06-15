At SHRM conference, HR prepares for the next crisis

The Society for Human Resource Management's conference in New Orleans began with a stark assessment that after managing COVID-19, HR managers must now prepare for the impact of an economic downturn. More than 15,000 were at the New Orleans conference, also held virtually, to hear about what's ahead.

Johnny Taylor, president of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), a professional association with more than 300,000 members, was unsparing in his assessment of the next challenge.

"In some ways, we replaced one crisis for another," Taylor said at the conference this week. "What appears to be a recession or a serious slowing of the economy is coming." Despite 11 million open jobs and a 3.6% unemployment rate, "employers large and small have begun announcing layoffs."

"Our employees are scared," he said.

In his keynote speech, Taylor quickly pivoted to the increasing importance of HR in a time of crisis.

"COVID actually presented a once-in-a-lifetime value opportunity for the HR profession: to show our value and be valued," he said.

The changes to HR seem to be arriving rapid-fire. One area getting attention is the rising interest in alternative credentials, such as skill certification, versus college degrees. Taylor called the emphasis on skills in hiring "one of the most striking changes I've experienced in my entire career."

In one session, BMW Manufacturing Co. described how it uses AR and VR to train workers and how it is testing the use of machine learning and image recognition to improve safety on the manufacturing floor. Attendees also heard about more mundane tech at the conference, such as the importance of a good camera in video meetings.

AR and VR training "can offer opportunities that we never had in the past to produce both scalable and engaging training," said Joe Ziska, manager of HR planning and steering at BMW, during a presentation at SHRM.

BMW began its AR and VR efforts in 2016 by working with a vendor, Strivr Labs Inc., to provide some basic training that instructed manufacturing employees on how to keep their work area free of clutter. It then began more sophisticated instruction on parts assembly. In 2020, the automaker decided to move AR and VR training development entirely in-house, ending the vendor partnership.