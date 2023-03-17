ChatGPT's threat to white-collar jobs, cognitive automation

ChatGPT and other large language models may put the value of many white-collar jobs up for debate. Some experts theorize that the large language model technology may bring about cognitive automation or task automation, such as code development and report writing, now mostly done by humans.

Anton Korinek, a professor in the Department of Economics and at the Darden School of Business of the University of Virginia, said in the next five or 10 years, he sees a diminishing role for humans in many cognitive tasks.

"We may increasingly turn into rubber stampers with a human veneer," he said. In other words, human workers merely approve a machine's work rather than contribute to completing a task.

Cognitive workers have jobs that require critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Cognitive automation involves automating the jobs now done by these typically white-collar workers.

Korinek was among the participants at a forum this week hosted by the Brookings Institution and Georgetown University about ChatGPT and the future of work. The participants discussed the near- and long-term implications of this tool, the latest version of which launched Tuesday. But it needs to be clarified how consequential the technology will become.

"We have been automating tasks and jobs ever since the industrial revolution," Korinek said. But what's different is that much of the automation has been around machines or blue-collar work and not cognitive workers, he said.

"There's a lot of anxiety among economists and the population about what [a large language model] means for the labor market and the future of work," said Sanjay Patnaik, director of the Center on Regulations and Markets at Brookings, at the forum.

It wasn't that long ago when "it looked like automation in blue-collar jobs, like self-driving cars and trucks, would accelerate very rapidly," Patnaik said. "The large language models have overtaken those advances in automation."