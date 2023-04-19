Calif. lawmakers might mandate active shooter training

California might soon require all businesses to provide active shooter training for employees. The state's Senate is advancing one of the most comprehensive training requirements of its type in the nation.

California had previously passed a law requiring workplace violence training for healthcare workers. But last week, the state Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee unanimously approved a vote to advance legislation mandating active shooter training for all businesses, helping clear the path to a vote by the full Senate.

The bill, SB 553, "is not going to eliminate all workplace violence," said its author, state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), at last week's hearing for the labor committee, which he also chairs. "However, the bill will better equip and prepare workers to respond to workplace violence," he said.

Among those who supported the active shooter training bill at the hearing was Hector Moreno, a grocery store worker and representative of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Western States Council Local 5. In 2022, he worked at a Safeway grocery store in San Jose where a gunman killed a co-worker.

"There is no active shooter training in the store," Moreno said at the committee's public hearing. "I still feel the impact of the incident today.

"When I walk into a grocery store, I'm constantly checking my surroundings to make sure that there isn't anything out of the ordinary," Moreno said.

A majority of mass shootings in the U.S. happen in the workplace.

Aside from training, the bill requires employers to conduct risk assessments of a facility where people work. Businesses must consider effective escape routes and any impediments to accessing alarm systems.

A long list of industry groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce, oppose the bill, stating that it goes too far. For instance, the chamber objected to including verbal harassment as part of reported workplace violence incidents, already covered under other labor law provisions.